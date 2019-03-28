The Philadelphia Eagles filled a big void at running back Thursday night by acquiring Jordan Howard from Chicago in exchange for a conditional sixth-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft.
Howard, 6-foot-1 and 235 pounds, rushed for 3,370 yards and 24 touchdowns on 778 carries (4.3 yards per carry) in three seasons with the Bears. He set the franchise's rookie rushing record with 1,313 yards in 2016.
According to NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com, he has the third-most rushing yards in the league since 2016 behind Dallas' Ezekiel Elliott (4,048) and the Los Angeles Rams' Todd Gurley (3,441).
The 24-year-old is not known as a receiver, having caught just 72 passes in three seasons, but is expected to be the Eagles lead running back this season. He joins a backfield that also includes Josh Adams, Corey Clement and Wendell Smallwood, along with possibly Donnel Pumphrey and Boston Scott.
Howard's arrival means the Eagles are not likely to re-sign Jay Ajayi, who is an unrestricted free agent. Darren Sproles is also unsigned, though the Eagles have indicated a willingness to bring him back.
It also reduces the chances the Eagles will select a running back in the early rounds of this year's draft. Two local running backs, Ryquell Armstead (Millville High School) and Wes Hills (Wildwood), are expected to be drafted in the third round or later.
