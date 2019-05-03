The Philadelphia Eagles added some veteran depth to their defense Friday by signing free-agent linebacker Zach Brown to a one-year contract.
Official terms were not disclosed, but the deal is believed to be worth $3 million, according to Pro Football Talk.
Brown, 29, spent the past two seasons with Washington, where he registered a combined 223 tackles in 29 games, including 127 tackles in 2017.
He spent his first four NFL seasons with Tennessee as their second-round draft pick in 2012 before signing with Buffalo for the 2016 season. According to SI.com, Brown led the AFC with 149 tackles that season while making the Pro Bowl and second-team All Pro.
The 6-foot-1, 242-pounder could replace Jordan Hicks, who signed as a free agent with Arizona, as the starting middle linebacker but has the versatility to also play on the outside. NFL.com had him ranked 29th among the top 100 free agents this offseason.
Brown is the latest in a number of acquisitions the Eagles made this offseason. Defensively, they also added defensive end Vinny Curry (free agent), linebacker L.J. Fort (free agent), defensive tackle Malik Jackson (trade) and safety Andrew Sendejo (free agent) while also re-signing cornerback Ronald Darby, defensive end Brandon Graham and defensive tackle Tim Jernigan.
The Eagles also traded for running back Jordan Howard and wide receiver DeSean Jackson to bolster the offense in addition to top draft picks tackle Andre Dillard, running back Miles Sanders and wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.