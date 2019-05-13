Jaguars Eagles Football

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Cody Kessler stands on the field before an NFL football game against Philadelphia Eagles at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

 Matt Dunham

The Eagles re-signed veteran offensive lineman Stefan Wisniewski and officially added quarterback Cody Kessler Monday.

To make room for them on the 90-man roster, the team released quarterback Luis Perez and running back Nico Evans.

Wisniewski, 30, brings valuable depth to the offensive line. The 6-foot-3, 305-pounder could begin the season as the starting right guard, depending on how Brandon Brooks recovers from a ruptured right Achilles tendon suffered in last season's playoff loss at New Orleans.

Wisniewski started seven games last season at left guard and had 14 starts in 2017 during the Eagles' championship run.

Kessler, 26, will battle Nate Sudfeld and rookie Clayton Thorson for the backup job behind starter Carson Wentz. He appeared in 17 NFL regular-season games, including 12 starts, during stints Cleveland (2016-17) and Jacksonville (2018).

Perez was signed a few weeks ago after the Alliance of American Football (AAF) ceased operations. He played for the Birmingham Iron.

Perez had gained attention after a standout college career at Texas A&M-Commerce, winning the Division II version of the Heisman Trophy in 2017. He never played high school football and learned how to play quarterback in part by watching YouTube videos.

Evans was signed as an undrafted rookie free agent from the University of Wyoming.

Sportswriter/columnist

Member of The Press sports staff since 1986, starting my 27th season as The Press Eagles' beat writer. Also cover boxing, MMA, golf, high school sports and everything else.

