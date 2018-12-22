Background: 6-foot-6, 317 pounds ... 28 years old. ... Eagles first-round draft pick (No. 4 overall) in 2013. ... Considered one of the NFL's top right tackles ... Made the Pro Bowl in 2017 ... Played quarterback at Groveton High School in Groveton, Texas ... Converted to tackle at Oklahoma University. ... Married with two children: son Jace (5) and daughter Journey (almost 2).
Were you upset at not making the Pro Bowl this year?
Yes. To be honest, I was really upset. They should have a separate category for right tackles because everyone just votes for left tackles.
What is Christmas like for you now that you're a father?
It's all about getting up real early on Christmas morning to watch them open their presents. My wife (Chelsea) did most of the Christmas shopping so far. I have to get on the ball with that.
What was Christmas like growing up in Groveton, Texas?
It was great. We came from modest means but we never wanted for anything. Christmas days were usually spent visiting my grandpa and grandma. That was very special.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.