The Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday made moves to trim their roster to 53.
Their list of transactions:
Placed S Chris Maragos on Reserve/PUP
Placed DT Tim Jernigan on Reserve/NFI
Released the following players:
WR Kamar Aiken
DE Steven Means
WR Markus Wheaton
Waived/injured the following players:
CB DJ Killings
TE Gannon Sinclair
T Toby Weathersby
Waived the following players:
RB Josh Adams
CB De’Vante Bausby
LB Asantay Brown
TE Billy Brown
QB Joe Callahan
DT Winston Craig
WR Rashard Davis
TE Anthony Denham
G Aaron Evans
DE Danny Ezechukwu
S Ironhead Gallon
G Darrell Greene
QB Christian Hackenberg
T Taylor Hart
RB Matt Jones
DE Joe Ostman
WR Darius Prince
RB Donnel Pumphrey
DT Elijah Qualls
S Jeremy Reaves
DT Aziz Shittu
CB Chandon Sullivan
C Jon Toth
WR Bryce Treggs
WR Greg Ward
LB Jaboree Williams
LB Kyle Wilson
WR Tim Wilson
