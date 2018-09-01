Eagles Football

Philadelphia Eagles' Donnel Pumphrey during NFL football training camp Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018 in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

 Matt Rourke

The Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday made moves to trim their roster to 53.

Their list of transactions:

Placed S Chris Maragos on Reserve/PUP

Placed DT Tim Jernigan on Reserve/NFI

Released the following players:

WR Kamar Aiken

DE Steven Means

WR Markus Wheaton

Waived/injured the following players:

CB DJ Killings

TE Gannon Sinclair

T Toby Weathersby

Waived the following players:

RB Josh Adams

CB De’Vante Bausby

LB Asantay Brown

TE Billy Brown

QB Joe Callahan

DT Winston Craig

WR Rashard Davis

TE Anthony Denham

G Aaron Evans

DE Danny Ezechukwu

S Ironhead Gallon

G Darrell Greene

QB Christian Hackenberg

T Taylor Hart

RB Matt Jones

DE Joe Ostman

WR Darius Prince

RB Donnel Pumphrey

DT Elijah Qualls

S Jeremy Reaves

DT Aziz Shittu

CB Chandon Sullivan

C Jon Toth

WR Bryce Treggs

WR Greg Ward

LB Jaboree Williams

LB Kyle Wilson

WR Tim Wilson

