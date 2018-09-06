PHILADELPHIA — The Eagles will have to look up before they look ahead Thursday night.
As much as they’ve tried to put last season’s accomplishments behind them, the team’s Super Bowl LII victory will be honored one more time when the championship banner is raised at Lincoln Financial Field before the season opener against Atlanta (8:20 p.m. NBC; 97.3 FM).
“Quite honestly, it’s going to be a great night from that standpoint,” Eagles coach Doug Pederson said. “The fans are going to be crazy and they’re going to be excited. It’s going to be exciting.
“But at the end of the day there’s going to be a football game at the end of it, and we have to make sure we’re ready.”
That’s been the Eagles’ goal since the team reported to training camp in late July.
Pederson, safety Malcolm Jenkins and other veterans have done their best to focus on the upcoming season rather than dwell on last season’s success.
When the team reported for practice at the NovaCare Complex on Sunday, they found that the “Super Bowl LII Champions” had been removed from the locker room.
“It’s part of the culture here,” Eagles running back Corey Clement said. “Fans want to keep it going forever, but we know we have to move on from it. It’s all about the now. This is a different team, a lot of different guys, a lot of different faces.”
Twelve of the 53 players on the current active roster were not with the organization last season. That list includes three starters — punter Cameron Johnston, defensive tackle Haloti Ngata, wide receiver Mike Wallace — plus key players such as defensive end Michael Bennett and rookie tight end Dallas Goedert.
Some have only been with the team a few weeks or days. Wide receiver DeAndre Carter signed on July 28. Suspended cornerback Deiondre Hall was picked up in a trade with Chicago on Saturday. Linebacker D.J. Alexander was claimed off waivers from Seattle on Sunday.
A number of other players — linebacker Jordan Hicks, tackle Jason Peters, running back Darren Sproles, and eventually quarterback Carson Wentz — are back after missing the playoffs and Super Bowl because of injuries.
“I’m really looking forward to getting back,” said Sproles, who suffered a knee injury and broken arm against the New York Giants last September. “I can’t wait.”
There are other concerns, the chief one being the lack of continuity during the preseason.
Quarterback Nick Foles started two of the four preseason games. Wide receiver Alshon Jeffery, who like Wentz, will not play against the Falcons, did not play during the preseason. Neither did defensive end Brandon Graham, Peters and Sproles.
“I was a little rusty when I started practicing (two weeks ago), but I’ll be ready for the game,” Graham said. “I have to try not to overdo it and get too excited early in the game because I won’t have anything left for the end.”
Expectations for the team are as high as the flag pole at the Linc. Oddsmakers still consider them the favorite to represent the NFC in Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta.
But being good on paper is meaningless unless it carries over onto the field.
“This is a different football team,” Pederson said. “It’s a different vibe. It’s a different year. We’ll find out a lot about our football team on Thursday night.”
