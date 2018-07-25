All business. #EaglesCamp pic.twitter.com/xBI93rStiy— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) July 25, 2018
Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz could be placed on the physically unable to perform list as training camp for the Super Bowl champions starts Wednesday, according to reports.
The #Eagles report and have their physicals today, including rehabbing QB Carson Wentz. The most likely, cautious scenario is that Wentz lands on the PUP list, sources say, though he could come off at any time. It would not be an indication that he’ll start the season on PUP.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 25, 2018
Wentz is a little more than seven months removed from tearing the anterior cruciate and lateral collateral ligaments in his left knee against the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 10.
Putting QB Carson Wentz on PUP is one strong option for the #Eagles. The other is to have him practice on a limited basis so he can remain out on the field with his teammates. Either way, rehab is going well… it just doesn’t make sense to have him practice fully yet.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 25, 2018
