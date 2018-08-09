Philadelphia Eagles' Dallas Goedert (88) is sent flying on a tackle by Pittsburgh Steelers' Nat Berhe (31) and Farrington Huguenin (41) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Philadelphia Eagles' Fletcher Cox (91) tackles Pittsburgh Steelers' Landry Jones (3) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Philadelphia Eagles' Dallas Goedert (88) is sent flying on a tackle by Pittsburgh Steelers' Nat Berhe (31) and Farrington Huguenin (41) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Philadelphia Eagles' Fletcher Cox (91) tackles Pittsburgh Steelers' Landry Jones (3) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles' starting defense looked in midseason form during Thursday's preseason opener at Lincoln Financial Field.
The unit didn't play long, but played well in a 31-14 loss to Pittsburgh. Pro Bowl tackle Fletcher Cox and safety Malcolm Jenkins each contributed sacks in the first two defensive series.
"I thought our defensive line really came off the ball," Eagles coach Doug Pederson said. "It was exciting to see."
Cox, one of the league's top defensive tackles, stormed up the middle to drop Steelers backup quarterback Landry Jones - Ben Roethlisberger didn't play - on Pittsburgh's second offensive play from scrimmage.
Jenkins, who drew some attention before the game by raising his right fist during the national anthem, dropped Jones on a blitz in the next possession.
Pittsburgh Steelers' Justin Thomas (18) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles' Jeremy Reaves (41) during the second half of a preseason NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Pittsburgh Steelers' James Washington, right, pulls in a pass against Philadelphia Eagles' Avonte Maddox during the second half of a preseason NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson in action during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Pittsburgh Steelers' James Conner (30) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles' DeVante Bausby (33) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Pittsburgh Steelers' James Conner (30) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles' DeVante Bausby (33) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Pittsburgh Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) catches a pass above Philadelphia Eagles' Rasul Douglas (32) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Philadelphia Eagles' Dallas Goedert (88) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first half of the team's preseason NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Philadelphia Eagles' Malcolm Jenkins, center left, raises his fist during the national anthem before the team's preseason NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson in action during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson in action during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Philadelphia Eagles' Nate Sudfeld (7) is tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers' Jon Bostic (51) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Philadelphia Eagles' Sidney Jones (22) and Nate Gerry (47) tackle Pittsburgh Steelers' James Washington (13) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Pittsburgh Steelers' Damoun Patterson celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of the team's preseason NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Eagles' Fletcher Cox (91) tackles Pittsburgh Steelers' Landry Jones (3) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Eagles' Michael Bennett walks off the field during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Philadelphia Eagles' Sidney Jones (22) and Nate Gerry (47) tackle Pittsburgh Steelers' James Washington (13) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Eagles' Sidney Jones (22) and Nate Gerry (47) tackle Pittsburgh Steelers' James Washington (13) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Pittsburgh Steelers' Damoun Patterson, right, catches a touchdown pass next to Philadelphia Eagles' Rasul Douglas during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson calls a play during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Philadelphia Eagles' Dallas Goedert (88) is sent flying on a tackle by Pittsburgh Steelers' Nat Berhe (31) and Farrington Huguenin (41) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Pittsburgh Steelers' Jaylen Samuels (38) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Mills (31) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Philadelphia Eagles' Dallas Goedert is tripped up during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Pittsburgh Steelers' Damoun Patterson celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Eagles' Nate Sudfeld (7) is tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers' Jon Bostic (51) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Philadelphia Eagles' Fletcher Cox (91) tackles Pittsburgh Steelers' Landry Jones (3) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Philadelphia Eagles' Dallas Goedert (88) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first half of the team's preseason NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Philadelphia Eagles' Fletcher Cox (91) tackles Pittsburgh Steelers' Landry Jones (3) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Philadelphia Eagles' Dallas Goedert (88) is sent flying on a tackle by Pittsburgh Steelers' Nat Berhe (31) and Farrington Huguenin (41) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Pittsburgh Steelers' Justin Thomas (18) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles' Jeremy Reaves (41) during the second half of a preseason NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Pittsburgh Steelers' James Washington, right, pulls in a pass against Philadelphia Eagles' Avonte Maddox during the second half of a preseason NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson in action during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Pittsburgh Steelers' James Conner (30) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles' DeVante Bausby (33) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Pittsburgh Steelers' James Conner (30) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles' DeVante Bausby (33) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Pittsburgh Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) catches a pass above Philadelphia Eagles' Rasul Douglas (32) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Philadelphia Eagles' Dallas Goedert (88) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first half of the team's preseason NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Philadelphia Eagles' Malcolm Jenkins, center left, raises his fist during the national anthem before the team's preseason NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson in action during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson in action during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Philadelphia Eagles' Nate Sudfeld (7) is tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers' Jon Bostic (51) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Philadelphia Eagles' Sidney Jones (22) and Nate Gerry (47) tackle Pittsburgh Steelers' James Washington (13) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Pittsburgh Steelers' Damoun Patterson celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of the team's preseason NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Eagles' Fletcher Cox (91) tackles Pittsburgh Steelers' Landry Jones (3) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Eagles' Michael Bennett walks off the field during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Philadelphia Eagles' Sidney Jones (22) and Nate Gerry (47) tackle Pittsburgh Steelers' James Washington (13) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Eagles' Sidney Jones (22) and Nate Gerry (47) tackle Pittsburgh Steelers' James Washington (13) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Pittsburgh Steelers' Damoun Patterson, right, catches a touchdown pass next to Philadelphia Eagles' Rasul Douglas during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson calls a play during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Philadelphia Eagles' Dallas Goedert (88) is sent flying on a tackle by Pittsburgh Steelers' Nat Berhe (31) and Farrington Huguenin (41) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Pittsburgh Steelers' Jaylen Samuels (38) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Mills (31) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Philadelphia Eagles' Dallas Goedert is tripped up during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Pittsburgh Steelers' Damoun Patterson celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Eagles' Nate Sudfeld (7) is tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers' Jon Bostic (51) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Philadelphia Eagles' Fletcher Cox (91) tackles Pittsburgh Steelers' Landry Jones (3) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Philadelphia Eagles' Dallas Goedert (88) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first half of the team's preseason NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Philadelphia Eagles' Fletcher Cox (91) tackles Pittsburgh Steelers' Landry Jones (3) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Philadelphia Eagles' Dallas Goedert (88) is sent flying on a tackle by Pittsburgh Steelers' Nat Berhe (31) and Farrington Huguenin (41) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
The starters forced the Steelers into two three-and-out series, allowing 4 total yards, before defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz began playing the backups.
Their replacements didn't fare as well.
Jones and Steelers backup quarterback Joshua Dobbs each threw touchdown passes in the first half to help Pittsburgh grab a 22-14 lead.
Jones connected with wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster for a 71-yard TD, then Dobbs found wide receiver Damoun Patterson for a 29-yard TD.
The Eagles' starting offense was inconsistent.
As expected, quarterbacks Nick Foles and Carson Wentz were both inactive, leaving Nate Sudfeld as the starter.
PHILADELPHIA — In the late-’80s and early ‘90s, Eagles linebacker Seth Joyner and defensive …
Sudfeld threw two touchdown passes but also had two interceptions in the first half.
Holy Spirit High School graduate Joe Callahan took over for Sudfeld in the second half. He had five straight completions at one point on the final drive but was also hurt by inconsistent blocking and route running by his receivers.
"Tonight was definitely frustrating for me," Callahan said. "It was tough to get into that rhythm. It was nice to move the ball a little bit on that last drive, but I just wish we could have capped it off with a touchdown.
"I'm disappointed in my performance. I've been playing too long to not be more efficient out there and not be able to move the chains. I take a lot of the blame for that."
Anthem protests
Jenkins and cornerback De'Vante Bausby both raised their right fists during the national anthem before the game while new defensive end Michael Bennett walked back and forth behind his teammates.
Jenkins stopped raising his fist midway through last season after the league agreed to donate $89 million to fund educational programs for inner cities through the NFL's Players Coalition. Bennett took a knee during the anthem while with Seattle.
The QBs
1. Foles and Wentz did not play. Foles was sidelined with muscle spasms in his right trapezius muscle near his shoulder. Wentz has been held out of team drills lately while continuing his rehab from his left knee injury suffered last season.
2. Nate Sudfeld was both good and bad in the first half, throwing two interceptions and two touchdown passes. He went 10-for-14 for 140 yards.
3. Holy Spirit High School graduate Joe Callahan played the second half and was also inconsistent. He was 8-for-17 for 91 yards.
The new guys
1. Bennett played with the second-team defense and was a non-factor.
2. Punter Cameron Johnston did a nice job with directional kicking, putting his first two punts inside the 20-yard line.
3. Goedert dropped a pass but rebounded with a 15-yard touchdown from Sudfeld.
The good things
1. Running back Jay Ajayi reeled off a 26-yard run in the first quarter.
2. Eagles cornerback Rasul Douglas grabbed an interception in the second quarter.
3. No one suffered any major injuries.
The bad things
1. Douglas mistimed his jump and gave up a 71-yard touchdown to Smith-Schuster and also gave up the 29-yard TD pass to Damoun Patterson just before halftime.
2. Defensive tackle Elijah Qualls committed three penalties.
3. Rookie defensive end Josh Sweat was called for a questionable roughing-the-passer penalty that led to a Steelers touchdown in the second quarter.
The other team
The Steelers rested a lot of players, including quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.
While you were dozing off on the couch
Callahan scrambled away from five Steelers defenders during a play in the third quarter while his receivers stood around instead of trying to get open. He wound up throwing the ball out of bounds.
Only in the preseason
As expected, there were a lot of empty seats.
Next
The Eagles are off on Friday before holding their final open public practice at the Linc on Saturday at 10 a.m. The practice is sold out.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.