PHILADELPHIA — The Eagles might have saved their season Sunday.
They snapped a two-game losing streak and moved to within one game of first place in the NFC East with a 25-22 victory over the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field.
The Eagles (5-6) trail Dallas (6-5) and Washington (6-5) in the division with five regular-season games remaining. They play the Redskins at the Linc next Monday night, then meet the Cowboys the following week.
"This really boosts our confidence," Eagles coach Doug Pederson said. "For us to fight and scratch and get the job done, I'm just so proud of these guys."
The Eagles trailed the Giants (3-8) 19-3 at one point before starting an impressive comeback. The game was tied 22-22 when place-kicker Jake Elliott booted a 43-yard field goal with 22 seconds left in regulation.
It marked the second straight year Elliott made a game-winning kick to beat the Giants at the Linc. Last season, he hit a franchise-record 61-yarder to clinch a 27-24 win.
"Obviously having experience in situations like that helps," Elliott said. "The wind was blowing in a weird direction, but I was able to gauge it."