PHILADELPHIA — The Eagles' defense will be even more short-handed this week.
Linebacker Nigel Bradham was sporting a cast on his left hand Wednesday. He explained he underwent surgery Monday after breaking his left thumb in three places during Sunday's 25-22 victory over the New York Giants.
Bradham said he suffered the injury on the third play of the game, which was a 10-yard pass from Giants quarterback Eli Manning to tight end Rhett Ellison. Safety Malcolm Jenkins was credited with the tackle on the play.
Despite the injury, he played all 61 defensive snaps and tied linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill, who also has been playing with a thumb injury, for the team lead with seven tackles.
"I just felt like it was something I could keep playing with," Bradham said Wednesday.
He expects to at least try to play again Monday night.
The Eagles (5-6) take on Washington (6-5) in a key NFC East game at Lincoln Financial Field.
The Eagles are already expected to be without middle linebacker Jordan Hicks. Hicks missed the Giants game with a calf injury, and his return is "week to week," according to coach Doug Pederson.
Bradham played middle linebacker against the Giants while Nate Gerry started at strong-side linebacker, and Grugier-Hill was on the weak side.
There isn't much depth behind them.
D.J. Alexander and LaRoy Reynolds are the only other linebackers on the 53-man roster, and both are considered special teams players.
"We cross-train our guys a lot," Eagles linebackers coach Ken Flajole said Wednesday. "They've been getting experience at different positions, so that if one goes down, we'll have a replacement. The numbers are what the numbers are."
The Eagles' linebackers have been inconsistent this season. Hicks ranks second to Jenkins with 81 tackles and also has three sacks, but has been injury-prone throughout his career.
Bradham ranks third with 62 tackles to go with two sacks but had a much better season in 2017.
The Eagles signed free agent Paul Worrilow to replace outside linebacker Mychal Kendricks, but Worrilow suffered a torn anterior cruciate knee ligament in an offseason minicamp.
Their lack of depth was so dire that according to USA Today, the Eagles made some preliminary inquiries about embattled linebacker Reuben Foster.
Foster was released by San Francisco on Sunday after getting arrested on a domestic violence charge. The Eagles did not place a waiver claim on him, however. Washington claimed him off waivers Tuesday.
Redskins coach Jay Gruden declined to talk about Foster during a conference call Wednesday.
The Eagle are still banged up in the secondary.
Cornerback Sidney Jones indicated Wednesday he might be able to play, but cornerbacks Jalen Mills and Avonte Maddox are considered long shots. Cornerback Ronald Darby and safety Rodney McLeod are on injured reserve.
Now they have to deal with a Redskins offense that includes running back Adrian Peterson. Peterson ranks fourth in the NFC in rushing with 758 yards on 183 carries. Dallas' Ezekiel Elliott (151 yards), New Orleans' Mark Ingram (103) and the New York Giants' Saquon Barkley (101) all topped the 100-yard mark against the Eagles the last three weeks.
"(Peterson) is still as strong as can be," Schwartz said. "He has great vision. He's one of those guys that even if you get a first hat on him, he still has enough to churn positive yards. He's become a really important part of Washington's offense."
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.