PHILADELPHIA — The last time the Eagles played the Houston Texans, Eagles guard Brandon Brooks was on the other team.
Sunday's game will be their first meeting since a 31-21 Eagles victory Nov. 2, 2014.
Brooks was the Texans' starting right guard and was trying to protect quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick and block for running back Arian Foster against Eagles defensive tackles Fletcher Cox and Bennie Logan.
He was also dealing with anxiety so severe that he was forced to miss one game that season, another in 2015 and two games after signing with the Eagles in 2016.
Talk about a comeback.
Brooks will be playing against the Texans as a two-time Pro Bowler, having been selected to the NFC team Tuesday along with Cox and tight end Zach Ertz.
"Those were my darkest, toughest times," Brooks said Wednesday. "I feel like I've always been a great player, but anxiety was something I had to face. The 2016 offseason was real big for me, finding out what was wrong, having the courage to battle it."
He still fights that battle.
Brooks began taking medication before last season and also started seeing a therapist to help him cope with what he's described as an unrealistic quest for perfection. He still suffers anxiety attacks occasionally before games but is able to handle them.
"The biggest thing is I can handle it and control it," he said. "I guess I can kind of talk myself down."
As a result, Brooks, 29, has provided some stability for an offensive line that's been in flux throughout the season. The 6-foot-5, 335-pounder hasn't missed a regular-season or playoff game in the last two seasons.
He's also been extremely productive, ranking among the top offensive linemen in the NFL over the past two seasons according to Pro Football Focus.
"I think he's been real steady, real consistent for us," Eagles coach Doug Pederson said Wednesday. "The (Pro Bowl) is a credit to Brandon and how well he works and prepares himself during the week. He doesn't miss anything, just goes out and plays steady each week. Him and (center Jason) Kelce have been the glue that has kept that (offensive line) together."
Brooks, Cox and Ertz were the only Eagles selected for the Pro Bowl. Other players have enjoyed impressive seasons, especially defensive end Michael Bennett, strong safety Malcolm Jenkins and punter Cameron Johnston, but were not picked.
Bennett lost out to New Orleans' Cameron Jordan, Dallas' DeMarcus Lawrence and Minnesota's Danielle Hunter. Jenkins, who was a Pro Bowler last season, finished behind the New York Giants' Landon Collins. Johnston was behind fellow Australian Michael Dickson of Seattle.
Jenkins was voted to the Pro Bowl last season and in 2015.
"I'm not surprised I wasn't picked because it's happened to me before," said Jenkins, who was named as a first alternate. "This is not my first rodeo. But I have a lot of respect for the other guys around the league. And I'm happy for my teammates who did make it."
Notes: Foles' footwear got a lot of attention Wednesday. He showed up for a press conference Wednesday wearing a pair of finger socks instead of shoes.
"I've been wearing them around the house and decided to wear them to the practice facility, even though my wife (Tori) didn't want me to," Foles said with a smile. "They're comfy. And when you wear cleats all the time, your toes don't look too good."
Bennett (foot), wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (illness), cornerback Sidney Jones (hamstring), guard Isaac Seumalo (pectoral) and quarterback Carson Wentz (back) did not practice Wednesday. Linebacker D.J. Alexander (hamstring), Cox (hip), Ertz (ankle), linebacker Jordan Hicks (calf), defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan (back) and Johnston (back) were limited.
