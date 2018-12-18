Three Philadelphia Eagles — guard Brandon Brooks, defensive tackle Fletcher Cox and tight end Zach Ertz — were selected for the Pro Bowl on Tuesday night.
Brooks and Ertz made it for the second straight year, while Cox was selected for the fourth straight time.
The 2019 Pro Bowl will be played Jan. 27 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. Like the Eagles and New England last season, players who are competing in the Super Bowl will not be able to play in the Pro Bowl.
Brooks is widely considered among the best guards in the NFL. He’s been the Eagles’ most productive and consistent offensive lineman this season. He was chosen as a starter, along with Dallas’ Zack Martin. Carolina’s Trai Turner also made it.
Cox and Los Angeles Rams standout Aaron Donald are the starting defensive tackles. Chicago’s Akiem Hicks was also selected. Cox has seven and a half sacks this season and is second in the league with 29 quarterback hits.
He is now tied with the late Reggie White for the most Pro Bowl selections for an Eagles’ defensive lineman.
Ertz is enjoying a historic season for the Eagles. He enters Sunday’s game against Houston with a franchise-record 101 receptions. He’s just one of four tight ends in NFL history with 100 receptions and is in contention to best the record of 110 catches by former Dallas tight end Jason Witten in 2012.
San Francisco’s George Kittle was also picked at tight end. A number of other Eagles were considered contenders for Pro Bowl berths but were not chosen. That list includes quarterback Carson Wentz, center Jason Kelce, defensive end Michael Bennett and punter Cameron Johnston.
Wentz, who is currently sidelined by a stress fracture in his back, lost out to New Orleans’ Drew Brees, the Rams’ Jared Goff and Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers.
Eagles left tackle Jason Peters missed the Pro Bowl for just the third time since joining the team in 2009.
