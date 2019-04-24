There is a chance that none of the players the Philadelphia Eagles select in the upcoming NFL draft will be starters as rookies.
They have enough veteran depth that they can afford to take a patient approach with their younger players rather than need them to have immediate impacts.
"I think we have a lot of talent on this team," Eagles Vice President of Football Operations Howie Roseman said earlier this month. "We can go play right now. And we think we're a pretty good team. So we go into the draft knowing that we don't have anything we have to do that we have to fill at any position."
Roseman compared it to the Eagles' 2002 draft, when they used their top two draft choices on cornerbacks Lito Sheppard and Sheldon Brown, respectively.
The Eagles already had a pair of established cornerbacks in Troy Vincent and Bobby Taylor. Sheppard and Brown took their place in 2004, when the Eagles reached the Super Bowl.
That was also the case last season, when they traded out of the first round and used their first pick in the second to take tight end Dallas Goedert. Goedert played sparingly at first behind Zach Ertz but had a bigger role later in the season. He finished with 33 receptions for 334 yards and four touchdowns.
"I think it's important to get younger, but to get younger just for the sake of getting younger doesn't make a lot of sense to us," Roseman said. "I think the way we built this team makes a lot of sense, and I don't think there's any undue pressure on the picks that we have right now."
The Eagles enter the draft with seven total picks, including the 25th overall selection in the first round and two second-rounders.
Given the deep pool of talent on the offensive and defensive lines in the draft class, the Eagles could stay put at No. 25 and land one or they can move back into the second round for the second straight year and try to recoup the third-round pick they lost in the Golden Tate trade last season.
"I think there's some dynamic players, both (defensive) end and tackle," Eagles Director of Player Personnel Joe Douglas said earlier this month. "And there's a different flavor. If you're a 3-4 team (three defensive linemen, four linebackers) there's a guy for you. If you're a 4-3 (four linemen, three linebackers) up front there's a guy for you. It's a good group."
Top defensive linemen such as edge rushers Nick Bosa of Ohio State and Kentucky's Josh Allen, and Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams will be long gone, but depending on how the rest of the first round shakes out, Eagles could be in contention for Clemson tackles Dexter Lawrence and Christian Wilkins and/or Mississippi State edge rusher Montez Sweat.
Oklahoma's Cody Ford and Mississippi's Greg Little are among the offensive linemen who could be there at 25.
Various mock drafts have also mentioned the Eagles in connection with Alabama running back Josh Jacobs, Oklahoma wide receiver Marquise Brown and Mississippi State safety Johnathan Abram.
"We have a lot of opportunity here with three picks in the top 57 to really get our kind of guy and get some difference-makers in here," Douglas said.
