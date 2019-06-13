Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz runs a drill at the team’s practice facility in Philadelphia on Thursday. He will head to France to watch his wife, Julie, and the U.S. women’s national soccer team compete in the World Cup.
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson looks on at the NFL football team's practice facility in Philadelphia, Thursday, June 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz runs a drill at the team’s practice facility in Philadelphia on Thursday. He will head to France to watch his wife, Julie, and the U.S. women’s national soccer team compete in the World Cup.
Matt Rourke / associated press
Philadelphia Eagles strong safety Malcolm Jenkins stretches at the NFL football team's practice facility in Philadelphia, Thursday, June 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Members of the Philadelphia Eagles warm up at the NFL football team's practice facility in Philadelphia, Thursday, June 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson looks on from the sidelines at the NFL football team's practice facility in Philadelphia, Thursday, June 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz looks to pass at the NFL football team's practice facility in Philadelphia, Thursday, June 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Josh Hawkins catches a pass at the NFL football team's practice facility in Philadelphia, Thursday, June 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles’ summer vacation started around 11:45 a.m. Thursday, just after the team ended its three-day minicamp with a brief workout in their practice bubble.
Wide receiver DeSean Jackson, sporting a Los Angeles Dodgers baseball cap and a white warmup suit, climbed into the back seat of a black SUV parked outside the entrance to the NovaCare Complex and was whisked away.
Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
SUBSCRIBE HERE
At the locker room, running back Donnel Pumphrey wheeled a team-issued suitcase and carried a backpack out the door while a slew of teammates filled their luggage with T-shirts, shorts and cleats. Quarterback Carson Wentz filled a bright, orange duffel bag with his gear.
The Eagles won’t be back until the start of training camp in late July.
“I appreciated all their hard work this week and this offseason,” Eagles coach Doug Pederson said. “Now I want them to enjoy the next five, six weeks. Get away from football. Spend time with family and friends, then get your mind right for when you come back in July.”
Various players mentioned possible get-togethers to build camaraderie while also working out.
Wentz, who was unavailable for comment Thursday, hosted several wide receivers, tight ends and running backs for an unofficial retreat in Fargo, North Dakota, last summer.
“I’ll be going home (to South Dakota) for a few days and then head to California for a little bit,” Goedert said.
Tackle Lane Johnson said he’ll attend the second annual “OL Masterminds” summit in Dallas next month. Johnson came up with the idea with former NFL assistant coach Duke Manyweather after learning about Denver linebacker Von Miller’s annual pass-rushing summit that’s held in Las Vegas.
1 of 23
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson looks on at the NFL football team's practice facility in Philadelphia, Thursday, June 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
In this image taken with a slow shutter speed, members of the Philadelphia Eagles run a drill at the NFL football team's practice facility in Philadelphia, Thursday, June 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz runs a drill at the team’s practice facility in Philadelphia on Thursday. He will head to France to watch his wife, Julie, and the U.S. women’s national soccer team compete in the World Cup.
GALLERY: Eagles participate in the last of their 3-day mini camp
1 of 23
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson looks on at the NFL football team's practice facility in Philadelphia, Thursday, June 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz runs a drill at the NFL football team's practice facility in Philadelphia, Thursday, June 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Members of the Philadelphia Eagles gather at the NFL football team's practice facility in Philadelphia, Thursday, June 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson looks on at the NFL football team's practice facility in Philadelphia, Thursday, June 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Josh Hawkins catches a pass at the NFL football team's practice facility in Philadelphia, Thursday, June 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Tre Sullivan catches a pass at the NFL football team's practice facility in Philadelphia, Thursday, June 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Members of the Philadelphia Eagles gather at the NFL football team's practice facility in Philadelphia, Thursday, June 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nate Sudfeld speaks into a radio at the NFL football team's practice facility in Philadelphia, Thursday, June 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz looks to pass at the NFL football team's practice facility in Philadelphia, Thursday, June 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Clayton Thorson runs at the NFL football team's practice facility in Philadelphia, Thursday, June 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson speaks with members of the media at the NFL football team's practice facility in Philadelphia, Thursday, June 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, center, runs a drill at the NFL football team's practice facility in Philadelphia, Thursday, June 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
In this image taken with a slow shutter speed, members of the Philadelphia Eagles run a drill at the NFL football team's practice facility in Philadelphia, Thursday, June 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Eagles strong safety Malcolm Jenkins runs at the NFL football team's practice facility in Philadelphia, Thursday, June 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson looks on from the sidelines at the NFL football team's practice facility in Philadelphia, Thursday, June 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson speaks with members of the media at the NFL football team's practice facility in Philadelphia, Thursday, June 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Members of the Philadelphia Eagles warm up at the NFL football team's practice facility in Philadelphia, Thursday, June 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz looks to pass at the NFL football team's practice facility in Philadelphia, Thursday, June 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Eagles linebacker L.J. Fort catches a pass at the NFL football team's practice facility in Philadelphia, Thursday, June 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz runs a drill at the team’s practice facility in Philadelphia on Thursday. He will head to France to watch his wife, Julie, and the U.S. women’s national soccer team compete in the World Cup.
Matt Rourke / associated press
Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Alex Singleton catches a pass at the NFL football team's practice facility in Philadelphia, Thursday, June 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Eagles strong safety Malcolm Jenkins stretches at the NFL football team's practice facility in Philadelphia, Thursday, June 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Eagles outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill reaches for the ball at the NFL football team's practice facility in Philadelphia, Thursday, June 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
“We had around 25 guys last year, and this year I think we’ll have around 45,” Johnson said.
Tight end Zach Ertz will vacation and work out overseas.
The Pro Bowler is headed to France to watch wife Julie Ertz play in the World Cup for the U.S. Women’s National Team.
“It’s tough for me sitting in the stands, because I have no control,” Ertz said Wednesday. “It’s hard to just sit there. I just focus on being there to support her, because I know how hard she’s worked to get to this point.”
Thursday’s session marked the end of a competitive camp that featured a lot of trash-talking between offense and defense during 11-on-11 drills.
The bantering and boasting didn’t stop after practice, however.
All three days featured heated contests of rock, paper, scissors among the team’s defensive backs. Cre’Von LeBlanc appeared to hold the top spot for most of the camp until safety Rodney McLeod beat him Thursday.
“The secret to that game is all about mentally trusting yourself,” McLeod said with a smile. “I study my opponent, learn his tendencies and then make the necessary adjustments.
“The DBs are pretty competitive in everything we do, whether it’s rock, paper, scissors, ‘Fortnight’ or even bowling. But it’s all in good fun.”
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.