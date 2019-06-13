PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles’ summer vacation started around 11:45 a.m. Thursday, just after the team ended its three-day minicamp with a brief workout in their practice bubble.

Wide receiver DeSean Jackson, sporting a Los Angeles Dodgers baseball cap and a white warmup suit, climbed into the back seat of a black SUV parked outside the entrance to the NovaCare Complex and was whisked away.

At the locker room, running back Donnel Pumphrey wheeled a team-issued suitcase and carried a backpack out the door while a slew of teammates filled their luggage with T-shirts, shorts and cleats. Quarterback Carson Wentz filled a bright, orange duffel bag with his gear.

The Eagles won’t be back until the start of training camp in late July.

“I appreciated all their hard work this week and this offseason,” Eagles coach Doug Pederson said. “Now I want them to enjoy the next five, six weeks. Get away from football. Spend time with family and friends, then get your mind right for when you come back in July.”

Various players mentioned possible get-togethers to build camaraderie while also working out.

Wentz, who was unavailable for comment Thursday, hosted several wide receivers, tight ends and running backs for an unofficial retreat in Fargo, North Dakota, last summer.

“I’ll be going home (to South Dakota) for a few days and then head to California for a little bit,” Goedert said.

Tackle Lane Johnson said he’ll attend the second annual “OL Masterminds” summit in Dallas next month. Johnson came up with the idea with former NFL assistant coach Duke Manyweather after learning about Denver linebacker Von Miller’s annual pass-rushing summit that’s held in Las Vegas.

“We had around 25 guys last year, and this year I think we’ll have around 45,” Johnson said.

Tight end Zach Ertz will vacation and work out overseas.

The Pro Bowler is headed to France to watch wife Julie Ertz play in the World Cup for the U.S. Women’s National Team.

“It’s tough for me sitting in the stands, because I have no control,” Ertz said Wednesday. “It’s hard to just sit there. I just focus on being there to support her, because I know how hard she’s worked to get to this point.”

Thursday’s session marked the end of a competitive camp that featured a lot of trash-talking between offense and defense during 11-on-11 drills.

The bantering and boasting didn’t stop after practice, however.

All three days featured heated contests of rock, paper, scissors among the team’s defensive backs. Cre’Von LeBlanc appeared to hold the top spot for most of the camp until safety Rodney McLeod beat him Thursday.

“The secret to that game is all about mentally trusting yourself,” McLeod said with a smile. “I study my opponent, learn his tendencies and then make the necessary adjustments.

“The DBs are pretty competitive in everything we do, whether it’s rock, paper, scissors, ‘Fortnight’ or even bowling. But it’s all in good fun.”

