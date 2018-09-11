What once was a surplus seemed to be a shortage last Thursday night, when the Philadelphia Eagles opened their season with an 18-12 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.
Suddenly, there was little production from their wide receivers, though they overcame that to get the win.
That’s really all that matters, offensive coordinator Mike Groh and wide receiver Mike Wallace, a veteran in his first season with this team, insist.
“Obviously we want to improve and I think that we will,” Groh said at his weekly news conference Tuesday. “We’ve got veteran guys here that know the expectation level. We need to improve our execution. There’s a lot of things we need to get better at, and (we’re) confident that we’ll get back to work here and get on that grass (Wednesday) and start that process.”
Wallace was targeted just three times with no receptions, though he did draw a long pass interference penalty on one of them.
And none of the wide receivers caught a pass longer than the 15-yarder quarterback Nick Foles did on the latest variation of the Philly Special, which helped set up Philadelphia’s first touchdown.
“There (have) been a lot of guys in and out throughout training camp, a lot of guys down, a lot of guys up,” Wallace said Monday, “so it’s just a timing thing. We’ve been all over the place as far as just players just (working together), like me working with Nick, (Nelson Agholor) working with Nick. Whoever.
“I’ve been out of practice, Nellie’s been out of practice, Nick’s been out of practice ... so I think we’ll jell. I think we had a pretty good day today.”
Besides, just from a schematic standpoint, it’s tough to get a deep passing game going against a team like the Falcons, who have good safeties and corners playing mostly Cover 3, a three-deep zone concept designed to take away passes going over the top.
“They do a great job of trying to make you go the long, hard way,” Groh said, “and that’s what they were able to do. ... They just make it really difficult to get up and over the top, and that’s why a lot of people are running the system in the league right now.”
Including the Eagles, from time to time.
