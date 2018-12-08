There are only two games on the Eagles’ schedule that get their own week.
There are only two games on the Eagles’ schedule that get their own week.
The days leading up to their bi-annual rivalry with Dallas are more commonly known as “Eagles-Cowboys Week.
“The guys understand,” Eagles coach Doug Pederson said Friday. “They know what type of game this is.”
While the games are always meaningful — beating the Cowboys twice is an Eagles fan’s version of a perfect season — Sunday’s showdown carries some extra importance.
Dallas (7-5) is in first place in the NFC East. The Eagles (6-6) can earn a share of the lead by beating the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
The Eagles were in a similar situation in 2013. The Eagles headed into the final game of the regular season under rookie coach Chip Kelly and quarterback Nick Foles with a one-game lead over the Cowboys.
The winner would win the division.
The Eagles earned a 24-22 victory at Dallas. Foles threw for 263 yards and two touchdowns. Running back LeSean McCoy rushed for 131 yards and also caught a TD pass. Cornerback Cary Williams prevented the Cowboys from tying the game by batting away a pass from quarterback Kyle Orton to wide receiver Dez Bryant
Much has changed for both teams since that game.
Kelly was fired two years later and now coaches at UCLA. Foles, last year’s Super Bowl MVP, is now Carson Wentz’s backup. McCoy plays for Buffalo. Williams hasn’t played in the NFL since 2015. Orton has been out of the league since 2014. Bryant signed with New Orleans as a free agent last month but ruptured his Achilles tendon before his first game.
Of the 53 players on the Eagles’ current active roster, Foles is among seven who were with the Eagles in 2013, along with defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, tight end Zach Ertz, defensive end Brandon Graham, tackles Lane Johnson and Jason Peters, and center Jason Kelce.
Wide receiver Cole Beasley, defensive tackle Tyrone Crawford, safety Jeff Heath, long snapper L.P. Ladouceur, linebacker Sean Lee and tackle Tyron Smith are the Cowboys’ holdovers, along with coach Jason Garrett.
And then there are the Cowboys fans.
“I just don’t think a lot of players, me in particular, really like the (Cowboys) franchise, the organization, what it stands for, what it has always stood for,” Kelce said last month on 94.1 WIP. “A lot of fair-weather people from across the country just kind of fell in love (with the Cowboys) because they’re winners instead of having any type of emotional connection to the team whatsoever.”
Several matchups will help determine Sunday’s outcome.
The Eagles’ improved running game will face a challenge against athletic Cowboys linebackers Lee, Jalen Smith and Leighton Vander Esch.
Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott ran for 151 yards in Dallas’ 27-20 win over the Eagles on Nov. 11.
“Elliott is just so strong,” Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz said Tuesday. “If we’re going to come out with a win, we’re going to have to get him stopped.”
