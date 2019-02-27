Eagles Saints Football
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles (9) works in the pocket against New Orleans Saints in the second half of an NFL divisional playoff football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019.

 Bill Feig

The Eagles have declined to put the franchise tag on quarterback Nick Foles. The move makes Foles a free agent when the league year starts on March 13. 

Foles led the Eagles to their first Super Bowl title beating the Patriots in Super Bowl 52. 

