Nick Foles isn't the only reason the Philadelphia Eagles are in the playoffs.
The defense overaome a rash of injuries to play well down the stretch of the regular season.
The unit reached its peak in Sunday's 24-0 victory at Washington. The shutout was the Eagles' first since a 27-0 win over the New York Giants on Oct. 12, 2014. It was their first road shutout since Dec. 1, 1996, also against the Giants.
"You give me a 35-34 win, and I'll take it any day," defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz said in Tuesday's livestreamed news conference. "I was proud of the players. They had worked really hard. (The shutout) was a nice little reward for how far they've come since the wheels fell off in New Orleans."
They've come a long way since that 48-7 loss at New Orleans on Nov. 18.
The Eagles allowed an average of 16.7 points per game over the last seven games. Granted, Sunday's shutout was against a Redskins team that was down to its fourth quarterback (Josh Johnson), but the Eagles' defense also is playing with a bunch of backups.
Three-fourths of the secondary that started the season opener against Atlanta — cornerbacks Ronald Darby and Jalen Mills, safety Rodney McLeod — is on the injured reserved list. So are defensive ends Derek Barnett and rookie Josh Sweat.
Defensive tackle Tim Jernigan missed 13 of the 16 games. Cornerback Sidney Jones was out seven games. Middle linebacker Jordan Hicks just returned after sitting out four. Defensive back Avonte Maddox is back after being sidelined for three games.
Cornerbacks Rasul Douglas and Cre'Von LeBlanc have been improving by the week. Douglas grabbed his team-high third interception against the Redskins and has proven to be a sure tackler.
LeBlanc no longer looks lost in the secondary. Maddox has been one of the team's best overall defensive players. After replacing McLeod at safety earlier in the season, he's now the slot cornerback.
Safety Malcolm Jenkins is the leader. He has has missed only one of the Eagles' 1,037 defensive snaps this season.
"The guys in the back end have been playing really well," Jenkins said Sunday. "We've figured out what we do well, which was big for the newer guys. Once they could play fast, then it became all 11 guys being in their spot when they’re supposed to be there. When we do that, we have success."
Linebacker Nigel Bradham moved into the middle while Hicks was sidelined with a calf injury, and Kamu Grugier-Hill and Nate Gerry have manned the outside.
The front four has been carrying the defense. Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox had three sacks against the Redskins and leads the team with 10. Defensive end Michael Bennett finished the regular season with nine.
The Eagles have 10 interceptions this season and 17 total takeaways. After each turnover, players don a ski mask.
"The ski-mask thing is more fun for the guys," Schwartz said. "You have seen it from teams like University of Miami with the turnover chain. People try to do a lot of things. Anything that can promote some camaraderie and things like that are all good."
They'll try to create more turnovers Sunday, when they take on Chicago (12-4) in the wild-card round of the playoffs at Soldier Field.
The Bears are known for their swarming defense but also have a dangerous offense behind quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.
"We had a lot of ups and downs over the course of the year," Schwartz said. "It wasn't an easy thing for us. We had to play our best football at the end of the year. Just like last year, had to overcome a lot of injuries. I do think that we're maybe a little bit more battle-tested as a result. I hope that bears out when it comes to the game on Sunday."
