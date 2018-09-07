PHILADELPHIA — The closer Atlanta's offense got to the goal line Thursday night, the better the Eagles' defense played.
The unit was impenetrable in the red zone, holding the Falcons to one touchdown and one field goal in five trips inside the 10-yard line during the Eagles' 18-12 victory at Lincoln Financial Field.
"The red zone defense was outstanding," Eagles coach Doug Pederson said. "When (the Falcons) got down there, (the defensive players) bowed their neck and made several big stops for us. That was the deciding factor."
The defense was especially impressive at the beginning of the game and at the end.
Atlanta moved to the Eagles' 1-yard line on its opening drive. Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox and defensive end Derek Barnett stopped Falcons running back Devonte Freeman for no gain on second down. Two plays later, linebackers Kamu Grugier-Hill and Jordan Hicks dropped Freeman for a 1-yard loss while the crowd roared.
"We take a lot of pride in our red-zone defense," Hicks said. "We take a lot of pride in not letting them get in there."
That was evident in the last moments of the game.
As Thursday night turned into Friday morning, the Falcons made one final bid for a win. Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, a North Wildwood summer visitor, hit wide receiver Julio Jones three times for 63 yards to help them reach the Eagles' 5.
With one second on the clock, Ryan took a shotgun snap and lofted a pass to Jones in the end zone, just as he had done in last season's NFC divisional-round playoff game.
And the Eagles again came through.
Jones jumped and grabbed the pass near the left edge of the end zone. Cornerback Ronald Darby shoved him out of bounds before Jones could get is feet down to clinch the win.
"If they were going to come my way, I was going to find a way to make that stop," Darby said. "You can't play scared in those situations. You just have to go after it."
The Eagles held the Falcons to 18 total yards on 17 plays from the 20-yard line or closer. They allowed one touchdown on Tevin Coleman's 9-yard run and got one turnover, cornerback Rasul Douglas' interception.
Ryan was 2 for 11 for 13 yards in the red zone with no touchdowns and an interception.
"When you're facing a defense like that, you have to capitalize on your opportunities," Ryan said. "I thought we battled and fought like crazy, but it's disappointing."
The Eagles gave up a few big plays but applied constant pressure on Ryan. They sacked him four times with Hicks and defensive Chris Long getting 1.5 sacks apiece and Cox dropping him once. Two more sacks were nullified by penalties.
The key, however, is to keep playing at that level for the rest of the season.
"We are a Week One championship team, which means nothing," Long said. "We could have a great win Week One, but if we don’t build on that, it means nothing."
