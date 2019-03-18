Veteran defensive tackle Haloti Ngata decided to go out on top.
On top of the world.
Ngata, who played last season with the Philadelphia Eagles, announced his retirement from the NFL on Instagram on Monday.
Last week, he climbed to the top of Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania with 2018 teammates Chris Long and Jason Kelce and Beau Allen, who played defensive tackle for the the team from 2014-17 and spent last season with Tampa Bay.
Ngata, who played 13 seasons, posted a video that featured him holding a banner that read "I'm Retiring from the NFL on Top" while the song "Today's A New Day" by Common Kings played in the background.
"Just a man standing on top of the world with a heart full of gratitude," Ngata wrote on Instagram. "Thank you Lord for letting me play the game I love for 13 unforgettable years. I’m retiring on top. I might be finished playing football, but I’m holding tight to the friendships, memories and wisdom I’ve gained along the way."
Ngata, 35, appeared in 13 regular-season and two playoff games in his only season with the Eagles. The 6-foot-4, 340-pounder was bothered by a calf injury for most of the season and made 19 tackles, one sack and a forced fumble in 13 games.
Ngata was one of the best interior defensive linemen in the league with Baltimore from 2006 to 2014. He was a five-time Pro Bowler and twice was named first team All-Pro for the Ravens while helping them win the Super Bowl in 2012. He also spent three seasons with Detroit before coming to Philadelphia.
"Nobody who ever gave his best regretted it," Ngata wrote. "Walking away with no regrets, just peace in knowing I gave it my all and had a helluva lot of fun doing it."
Ngata joined Long, Kelce and Allen on the climb to benefit Long's Waterboys charity initiative that helps provide clean drinking water to communities in need. Long was voted the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year for the 2018 season.
Like Ngata, Kelce and Long were both said to be considering retirement.
Kelce, the Eagles' starting center for eight seasons, ended speculation about his future this month by signing a one-year contract extension through the 2021 season.
Long, 33, agreed to restructure his contract this month but has said via Twitter he still hasn't decided whether to return for a 12th NFL season.
If he returns, Long would be part of a rotation at defensive end that currently includes Brandon Graham, Derek Barnett and Josh Sweat. Michael Bennett, who had nine sacks in 2018, was traded to New England.
At defensive tackle, the Eagles have lost Ngata and opted not to exercise the option on defensive tackle Tim Jernigan. But they helped themselves at that position by signing former Jacksonville Pro Bowler Malik Jackson in free agency to pair with Pro Bowler Fletcher Cox.
The Eagles are expected to select a defensive lineman or two in next month's NFL draft.
