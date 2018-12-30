LANDOVER, Maryland — Everything broke right for the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.
As a result, they are headed to the playoffs.
The Eagles’ 24-0 victory over Washington, combined with Chicago’s 24-10 win over Minnesota, enabled the Eagles to clinch the second wild card in the NFC.
The sixth-seeded Eagles (9-7) will play the third-seeded Bears (12-4) at Chicago’s Soldier Field next Sunday at 4:40 p.m.
Once the Eagles learned their fate, they celebrated in the visitor’s locker room at FedEx Field. Someone yelled, “Turn up the music!” and songs such as 112’s “Only You” and the Commodore’s “Brick House” filled the air.
“There was a lot of excitement, a lot of jubilation in that locker room,” coach Doug Pederson said. “One of our goals was to get into the postseason, and we did that. The bottom line is we’ve given ourselves an opportunity.”
There is a question as to who will play quarterback for the Birds next weekend, however. Nick Foles, who tied the NFL record with 25 consecutive completions and threw two touchdown passes against the Redskins, left the game in the fourth quarter with a chest injury and did not return.
Foles was hit in the ribs by Redskins linebacker Ryan Kerrigan in the fourth quarter. He was hit in the same area last week by Houston’s Jadeveon Clowney, who was fined more than $40,000.
“I’m sore,” Foles said. “It’s in the ribs. I’ll find out more about what’s going on (Monday). (Monday) will be a big day.”
If Foles can’t play, the Eagles will either have to go back to Carson Wentz or have Nate Sudfeld start against the Bears. Wentz missed his third straight game Sunday with a fractured vertebrae in his back.
Before he got hurt, Foles delivered another historic performance.
After throwing an interception on the Eagles’ first possession, he completed 25 consecutive passes. That broke the franchise’s single-game record of 18 set by Donovan McNabb in a 2007 game against Detroit and tied the NFL mark held by Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (2018) and Miami’s Ryan Tannehill (2015). Foles and Rivers are the only quarterbacks to do it in one game.
A week ago, he set the franchise single-game record for passing yards with 471 in a 32-30 victory over Houston.
Foles completed 28 of 33 passes for 221 yards with two touchdowns and an interception against the Redskins. Sudfeld threw his first career TD pass in the fourth quarter, a 22-yarder to wide receiver Nelson Agholor.
Agholor celebrated by tossing the football to a young Eagles fan in the front row of the stands behind the end zone. Sudfeld politely asked for the ball as a souvenir.
“I switched it out with the kid,” Sudfeld said. “The football obviously meant a lot to me, so I asked him if it was Ok if I took that one and I gave him another one.”
The Eagles’ defense also came through with a terrific effort.
Cornerback Rasul Douglas registered his team-high third interception, and defensive tackle Fletcher Cox collected three sacks to help the Eagles notch their first shutout since a 27-0 win over the New York Giants on Oct. 12, 2014.
The defense limited Washington to 89 total net yards. Redskins quarterback Josh Johnson was 12-for-27 for 91 yards. Running back Adrian Peterson rushed for zero yards on four carries.
The Eagles are headed to the playoffs for the third time in the last six seasons and will now have the opportunity to defend their Super Bowl championship.
That’s a pretty impressive achievement, considering they were 4-6 after the first 10 games of the season.
“We’re not sneaking into this thing,” Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins said. “We’re kicking the door down.”
