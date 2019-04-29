The Philadelphia Eagles began laying the groundwork for signing quarterback Carson Wentz to an extension Monday by exercising the fifth-year option on his rookie contract.
Wentz is entering the final year of the four-year, $26.6 million deal he signed as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Under league rules, teams are able to add a fifth year to the contract for first-round draft picks.
Had the Eagles not exercised the option, Wentz would have been eligible to become an unrestricted free agent after this season.
According to PhillyVoice.com, Wentz's 2020 salary is currently slated to be $22.738 million. Now that Nick Foles is with Jacksonville, however, the Eagles are expected to offer Wentz a lucrative contract extension before the option comes into play as their franchise quarterback.
The Eagles could delay negotiations until Wentz proves that he can stay healthy. He's missed significant portions of the last two seasons with two torn ligaments in his left knee and a stress fracture in his back, respectively.
As a result, he has yet to play in a playoff game.
In his career, Wentz has passed for 10,152 yards with 70 touchdown passes against 28 interceptions.
Nate Sudfeld is listed as Wentz's backup, but the Eagles drafted Northwestern University's Clayton Thorson in the fifth round Saturday.
