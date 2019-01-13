Eagles Saints Football
Philadelphia Eagles offensive guard Stefen Wisniewski (61) speaks on the bench in the first half of their 20-14 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

 Butch Dill / associated press

Readers react Sunday via email to the Philadelphia Eagles’ divisional-round loss to the New Orleans Saints.

It was right in front of them to win this game, but the magic just ran out. Jeffery never misses a pass like that. At least they had New Orleans squirming this time around. You can see why Brees is a certain Hall of Famer. What a shame to lose like that.

Bruce Holcombe

Beesley’s Point