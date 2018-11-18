Readers react via email to the Philadelphia Eagles’ loss to the New Orleans on Sunday.
Big Black Friday sales on Iggles gear! 90 percent off! Or bring in the gear you went out and bought last year when you jumped on the bandwagon! Real fans stick with the team, good and bad! There were 20,000 empty seats at nearly every Phillies game this year. Worst fans in sports!
Frank Murphine 3rd
Millville
Schwartz needs to go. Our defense all year has been terrible. No pressure on the quarterback. Blitz is unheard of this season. They play afraid. Need to go back to the basics of tackling. Pederson shows no creativity in play calling. Will have much more fun watching Holy Spirit football. Happy Thanksgiving!
Rev. Joe Ganiel
Runnemede
My Saints did exactly what I expected them to do, crushed the (B)eagles. Sean Peyton put on a coaching clinic, and Brees put on a QB clinic.
The Eagles need a better coach, and better QB. Once a team applies pressure, Wentz’s passes are thrown to shoetop level. The offense is boring and predictable. The defense is nonexistent. No playoffs this year!! Oh when the Saints, go marching in, oh when the Saints go marching in!!!!
Kenneth B. Moore
New Orleans
This game was going to be a tough one, but this is ridiculous. This team has just given up on both sides of the ball. I am just very disappointed in this season. I never thought this team would go this bad this season but they have. The Eagles need an overhaul.
Gary Kocher
Johns Island, South Carolina
This went as most of us excepted. It made Joe Buck and Troy Aikman so happy that the Eagles looked so bad. Things went so well for us last year with everything going our way. This year it went in the opposite direction. The defensive back field is decimated as well as losing Sproles and Ajayi on offense. The division is still up for grabs, but even if we win it we would not go far in the playoffs. Drew Brees is really great and I think it’s his year. He sure embarrassed our Eagles.
Butch Sill
Absecon
After watching the Saints completely dismantle our injury-depleted Eagles, only one thought came to my mind. Thank God New Orleans missed that last play tackle vs. Minnesota in last year’s playoffs. Don’t know if Nick and company could’ve outscored Drew and company in the NFC championship game. Philly must now find a way to win 5 of 6 with 4 of those wins coming from the remainder of their division games.
Greg Jiampetti
Atlantic City
So much for the “any given Sunday” theory.
Linda Valente-Rose
Egg Harbor Township
No offense! No pass rush! A big problem. The Super Bowl victory seems like another lifetime. Let’s play the younger guys, and plan for next year
Joe Maloy
Wildwood Crest
So when facing Drew Brees and the league’s best offense Jim Schwartz said rushing three and dropping eight in coverage is the best way to go. I think he should have dropped 11 in coverage and made Brees play with a blindfold on. I mean putting pressure on the QB according to Schwartz is apparently overrated.
Doug Pederson coached so well last year that I think he felt bad for the other coaches so he figured I’ll see how much I can screw up this year just to make it fair. Mission accomplished Doug. Well done.
Thank you for the Super Bowl. I’ll never forget it and to be honest this year has been so incredibly bad that it’ll also stay with me forever. Thanks for two memorable years.
Glenn Master
Ventnor
Another week. Another embarrassing loss. Even Wentz looked inept in New Orleans today. The defense can’t tackle or cover. The offense was anemic at best and reminds me of years past when we just expected the Eagles to lose. Give credit to the Saints though. They are playing at an unheard of level and Drew Brees is just stupid with his accuracy.
Bruce Holcombe
Beesleys Point
When does the nightmare end??!! Down by 38 points in the fourth quarter. I know many defensive players are hurt — but this is inexcusable! The Eagles should cover and be better on offense. I knew this was a tough team to beat but this is ridiculous! What happened to next man up. On Thanksgiving, I’ll be thankful if the Eagles improve. Happy Thanksgiving everyone.
Mike Ridgway
Linwood
Finally the impact of so many injuries has caught up with the Eagles. At this point we need to regroup, and hope for a good draft. Yes, it was the low point of our season, but as true fans, we take the good with the bad, and hope for better times to come.
Pat Duran
Linwood
Out played, out coached, and OUT OF TIME!
Eileen Reichenbach
Sweetwater
Well Howie I blame you at this point. You tried to repeat on the cheap. The best one is this is the new norm! Keep it up and we will be drafting around No. 5 to No. 10 in the first round! That will give you a chance to get another unknown unknown best athlete available.
By the way, when Golden Tate leaves after his rental run maybe he can give the defensive coordinator a lift to the unemployment line. I understand injuries Howie but your backups are sub par.
Jack Verseput
Linwood
Honestly I didn’t even watch the game! Can it get more obvious. A decade ago if you wanted to get to the Super Bowl you built a new stadium, now you go if you host the draft. The obvious favorite cowboys are in first place and last year’s favorite the Eagles are sinking like a stone. I may not watch another game this season.
Tony Perry
Egg Harbor Township
Well, the “Who Dats” did ‘Dat to the Eagles all day long. This game was an epic and monumental collapse the likes of which this team has not had since their 45-0 Monday Night Massacre. Missed tackles and busted plays on the part of the offense and defense led to the greatest stats of the game, for the Saints.
The Eagles wandered around their sidelines looking like the walking dead as Drew Brees sat on his sideline in a clean uniform since no Eagle defender was ever close enough to even pinch him. This was a painful realization that there will indeed be a new Super Bowl champ this season.
Sylvia W. Stewart
Egg Harbor Township
Sacked, intercepted, no points scored, two more game-ending injuries and was just the first quarter for the Eagles. It is near impossible to win or score in a game that has lost more than four players in one game. Will it even be possible for the Eagles to come up with a game plan for the rest of the season with so many injuries? Next Sunday the Giants are next and they have not been having any kind of outstanding season either and the Eagles need a win really, really bad. Go Eagles! Please beat the Giants!
Helen Lincoln
North Cape May
This game was over almost before it started. Bad loss as if losing to the Cowboys was not bad enough. This season is over. They will be playing out the string of games now. After having the season of a lifetime this is a total disappointment. Let’s see if they have any pride left or just roll over and die.
Ed Shavelson
Northfield
Did anyone happen to get the license plate number of the Mardi Gras float that ran over the Eagles Sunday afternoon in New Orleans?
Peter Haberstroh
Ventnor
I did not watch the game despite having an opportunity to do so, a first for me in decades of following the Eagles. Instead, I opted for checking the final score online after a strange foreboding told me it would be very ugly. The 48-7 final concealed no secrets. The 2019 draft is going to be a riveting event for all loyal Philly fans.
Frank “Rue” Tamru
Egg Harbor Township
There are no words to describe this loss. Why wasn’t this team here during their bye week working to correct their mistakes? I’m not even sure they will beat the Giants next week.
You can throw all the helmets you want on the sidelines but when you have injuries and no one to replace those players like you did last year, then you will continue to have frustrated players like you did today. This season will not be ending like it did last year, and I hope Howie and Doug realize that you can’t let players go if you don’t have proper replacements when someone is injured.
Pam Burnell
Seaville
