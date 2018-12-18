Eagles played well and pulled one out of their hat. But we still need an offensive coordinator that calls the plays. A new offensive line coach. A stud halfback for those third and 2 plays we can never get. Hope we can get a wildcard spot.
Bob Donnell
Lower Township
It’s ironic that with Wentz sidelined by a stress fracture in his vertebrae the Eagles played with more backbone than they have all season. This win sent chills down my spine.
Technically, Saint Nicholas Day was December 6, but better late than never to make a playoff push behind the best backup in the league. It was refreshing to see the Birds upsetting a foe instead of their fans for a change.
Displacing another division leader next week is difficult, but doable. Losing Wentz last year wasn’t a death sentence, so why should it be this season? The Eagles can’t be counted on, but when Foles fills in they also can’t be counted out.
Marc Tandan
Hammonton
Thank you Eagles for an early Christmas present.A balanced offensive attack and a fine defensive performance against a team playing for the top seed in the NFC. Nick Foles looked like he did in last years play-offs.I hope the odds makers make the Eagles underdogs at home against the Texans next week.The hungry dogs ate like they did during last years wonderful run. Go Eagles!
Tom Alvord
No way to figure this team this season. Wentz gets hurt so it's time to throw up the white flag. Right? But out of the clouds comes their miracle man, Nick Foles. He helps provide a stunning upset with help from a defense that had just enough left. I hope this win produces more than just false hope. They played like they believe something special is gonna happen.
Greg Jiampetti
Atlantic City
It was not “Miracle on 34th St.” it was Miracle in Hollywood. The Eagles pulled it off and beat one of the best teams in the NFL. As much as I respect Carson Wentz, he has not been playing up to his potential all season. Nick Foles should have been playing for the last three games. The Eagles still have two games to go...and perhaps Foles can end the season with two more wins. Go Eagles.
Helen Lincoln
North Cape May
It was great to see Nick Foles back on the field working his magic. It makes you wonder, what if? However, this game was not the nail-biter that the Eagles' coaching staff made it out to be. Again, with a 17 point lead going into the 4th quarter, the coaching staff continued to call passing plays as opposed to running plays to eat up the clock resulting in a Red Zone interception, two scores by the Rams, and some untimely penalties that threatened to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory. Why Doug?
The ending of this game was truly a nightmare. I went from being comfortably happy with Dallas being shut out and the Birds coasting to a win to my heart pounding and a spike in blood pressure.
Sylvia W. Stewart
A great game to stay up to watch. Not at all what I expected. Some mistakes, but this game is an early Christmas present! Great job everyone.
Mike Ridgway
Linwood
A fiercely fought battle with an upset in the making came down to clock management. A poor decision by Pedersen put the game unnecessarily in jeopardy. Defense played their best game of the season, and Nick Foles was outstanding! The Eagles came to play and showed the crowd why this team are Super bowl champs!
Pat Duran
Linwood
Welcome back Nick Foles.It is a joy to watch you run the club.The last two minutes I had some doubts.The defense played well and the offense was on the ball for three quarters.Letshope you do this well next week.You are still in the thick of it.One thing I have to say to Mr Peterson, when you have short yardage Sproles is the man you should be utilizing.Enough said.
Angela Janetta
Vineland
Jolly old St. Nick Foles comes in and saves the day! It was hard to watch, even when they were ahead! Props to the entire team. Don’t know how much more of this season I can take.
Eileen Reichenbach
Sweetwater
Foles - cool, calm, and connecting. Thanks for the early Christmas gift.
Linda Valente-Rose
Egg Harbor Township
Not sure why you fans don’t see that Foles is better than Wentz at moving the offense. He doesn’t just do the 7 yarders to Ertz all game. Good game for the Iggles. The best team in L.A. is the Chargers!
Frank Murphine 3rd
Millville
Luck win they almost gave it away. they would be 9 & 5 and in first place if the refs didn't cost them the cowboys and titans games. they play best when there heavy underdogs. bad enough suffering through a scary ending but having to suffer through NBC's broadcasting crew is the worst.
Tony Perry
Egg Harbor Township
The Eagles came to play tonight but the fourth qtr was wild. Great finish and the Eagles live to play another week .Great job by Nick Foles for using the whole field. BRING ON HOUSTON.
Gary Kocher
Johns Island, South Carolina
I kept pinching myself. Is this really happening? They had no chance to win this game. But they played like world champs. Foles worked his magic and the team believed in him and won a game that everyone said they couldn’t. Let’s keep it going.
Butch Sill
Absecon
The Eagles, with the return of Nick Foles, and a rejuvenated defense put away a Rams team who clearly was not ready for a dog fight. Well, they got one. The Eagles hit hard and pressured the QB all night. The special teams also made some key plays that they were accustomed to last year. Nick Foles stretched the field at times and utilized ALL of his weapons. The Eagles played with the swagger that won them the Super Bowl last year. Can it happen again? It will be a lot harder for sure but time will tell!
Gary Bringhurst
Mays Landing
Wow Christmas came early ! Dallas got shut out and the Eagles stepped it up for Nick Foles.
Then the last ten minutes of the 4th qtr and after Foles interception, I felt like the Grinch was in my living room trying to steal the game.
All I can say is what a game ! My heart ... Eagles !!! Next the Texans at home.
Jack Verseput
Linwood
O come all ye faithful Philly fans, joyful and triumphant, O come ye to LA and show these Rams our team is something to behold... Happy Christmas to all and to all a real good night!
Frank "Rue" Tamru
Egg Harbor Township
Isn't it amazing what a different team the Eagles are when they commit to the run! That gives us hope.
Rev. Joe Ganiel
Runnemede
