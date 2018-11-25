An ugly game between two ugly teams. As usual, Doug looked clueless and Howie needs to look for a new defensive coordinator. Injuries depleted our defense but every team has this problem. Sad to say, but we are on a fast track to nowhere this year! Maybe next year will be a rebuilding year and not just a best-athlete-available draft.
Jack Verseput
Linwood
A tale of two different teams. First half, the Eagles can’t cover or tackle. Second half, they come alive and dominate. Go figure. However, they did it. We will take this much-needed win and sweep the Giants.
Bruce Holcombe
Beesleys Point
There is just no defense for the lack of defense for this team. Yes, there are injuries to the starting defenders, but this is professional football where the objective of the defender is to tackle the opposition to bring them down, not try to touch them down.
I am not sure why the Giants coaches failed to use Barkley in the second half, but that was a gift for the Eagles.
Sylvia W. Stewart
Egg Harbor Township
Thank God the Giants stink, but the game shouldn’t have been close.
The refs cost the Eagles a TD on their first drive and killed the second drive both on highly questionable calls even the announcers questioned. Sad how the traditionally strong NFC East has declined.
Tony Perry
Egg Harbor Township
A better game than last week. It got scary in the first and second quarters. But we will take the win.
Need to work on penalties and protection of Wentz.
And play the whole game. Good job everyone.
Mike Ridgway
Linwood
This Eagles game started out ugly but finished up pretty. Pederson finally found his run game. Great job by Adams. Micheal Bennett played a great game. Still alive. Bring on those Redskins. GO BIRDS.
Gary Kocher
Johns Island, South Carolina
This season, I’ve been feeling Andy Reid is back behind the bench. The offense is just that lackluster. But, they squeaked this one out. Hopefully, they have turned the corner for the season.
Jacqui Delario
Margate
I didn’t recognize half of the defensive players on the field. Our offensive line just doesn’t give Wentz the time he needs.
Rev. Joe Ganiel
Runnemede
Josh Adams, a diamond in the rough free agent, breathed life into our ground game today. He and Jake Elliott, Mr. Dependable, quieted the New York rabble who infested the Linc once again on their yearly pilgrimage south! Their early shouts of joy turned into a painful wail at the end. Sweet!
Frank “Rue” Tamru
Egg Harbor Township
Most people will say, “What are you so happy about, you only beat the Giants!” But a come-from-behind division win will feel good all week at practice. Now if the Saints hold true-to-form Thursday night vs. Dallas, a win Monday night over the Redskins and a 6-6 record will create a three-way tie atop the division. Buckle up fans, there is still hope.
Greg Jiampetti
Atlantic City
Two teams that desperately needed a win. The Giants struggling all season with an experienced quarterback like Manning just couldn’t get it together.
The Eagles with too many injuries to keep winning when it mattered. Both teams played to win today, and the Eagles came up with a win at the end.
The next five games will decide if the Eagles can win a game or two. Five would be good, but the Eagles’ true fans will take whatever the Eagles can do and give them credit for trying.
Helen Lincoln
North Cape May
A tale of two halves! The Giants dominated the first, and the Eagles outplayed their foes in the second. Questionable calls by the officials might have altered the outcome. Hopefully our Eagles can use this game as a springboard for success in the final few games!
Joe Maloy
Wildwood Crest
The first half was horrible. Defense playing too soft. Second-half Birds played very well considering five starting defensive backs not in the game. Jim Schwartz must have gotten a beatdown at halftime. Playing 10 to 15 yards off of a receiver doesn’t work. Now, on to beat Washington.
Bob Donnell
Cape May
Hard to tell who was going to try to lose this game: the offensive coach of the GINTS or the Eagles’ defense. After the first half that Barkley had, he was AWOL in the second. We’ll find out tomorrow whether he was hurt. We have so many holes in the defense and so many new faces. I’m afraid of the next two weeks.
We get by them, we’ll be tied for first in the division and maybe the newbies will be ready for prime time.
Dick Barnes
Town Bank
