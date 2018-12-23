Local Eagles fans provide their thoughts on the team’s 32-30 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday night. More reactions can be found at PressofAC.com/Eagles.
What a game! It looked as if the game was won before the Adams fumble that changed the game. Ertz, Agholor and Cox did a great job. And, thank you, St. Nick!
Merry Christmas, everyone!
Mike Ridgway
Linwood
A win is a win, and we live to play another day. Got too hairy at the end, but Nick Foles was amazing, and the offense looks great.
Foles has been so great, but let’s pump the breaks on Foles over Wentz. Wentz is a stud and is our future, but let’s enjoy Foles while we have him.
Glenn Master
Ventnor
Nick Foles may be a substitute, but there is no substitute for Nick Foles.
The true Texas gunslinger may not be regarded as a franchise quarterback, but he nevertheless earned the franchise record for passing in a single game.
Every bit as esteemed is Ertz, who, as the new league leader in receptions for a tight end during a season, needs to be upgraded from security blanket to security comforter.
I enjoyed that the Eagles got the last laugh on Clowney, who hopefully was forced to take a long look at himself in a funhouse mirror (I personally wouldn’t shake his hand post-game unless I had a buzzer in mine).
I’m not certain whether it was fate or fortune that a gentleman with the last name “Eagle” was calling the game, but his exuberance was exceeded only by my own. Foles let it fly, and thus the Eagles are still airborn.
Marc Tandan
Hammonton
And the season continues, and we wait one more week to see if we continue on after 16 games. The Eagles had sustainable drives on offense, which kept our defense fresh — shades of last year? Why does this team play differently with Nick as QB?
The biggest question that no one will even ask is “What if?” “What if Doug pulled Carson earlier in the season and put Nick in when he was struggling? Would we be in first place? Would we need to win next week to get into the playoffs? Stay tuned because we have one more week of this wild ride.
Pam Burnell
Seaville
St. Nick arrived early in Philadelphia this year! Now we need Chicago to take care of Minnesota! Great play by everyone. Why does it seem this entire team plays better for Foles than Wentz? Congrats to Ertz for passing Witten in catches! Only negative is the missed point after touchdowns. Hopefully we live to play another day!
Pat Duran
Linwood
A much needed win! We live for another week! Nick Foles is the real deal, but I really believe Wentz is our future. I loved seeing Sproles give Mike Trout the ball after the touchdown. Could he be a future Phillie?
Joe Maloy
Wildwood Crest
The Eagles won that one the hard way — too close. The defense almost lost the game for them. Inconsistent, sloppy and 10 or more penalties. I gave up on them the last two minutes. When the offense took the field in the closing minutes, I never thought they could pull it off. An exciting game, but, too exciting for me. Lets hope the defense will be more prepared for the Redskins game. Happy holidays.
Helen Lincoln
North Cape May
Poster child for Calm, Cool and Collected, Nick Foles positioned the Birds for a must-win in this surprising run for a playoff spot. And, thanks to our cool-as-a-cucumber place-kicker, Jake Elliott, the last-second victory was Christmas-wrapped, bringing the joy to Philly’s dream believers. Santa is a local guy, by the way.
Frank “Rue” Tamru
Egg Harbor Township
Jake Elliott redeemed himself, and Nick Foles was just unbelievable. We can never just put the game away so the fans can relax a little. My 73-year-old heart was beating out of my chest. One more week with a chance to keep playing. Go Bears! BEARS!!!
Butch Sill
Absecon
Thank you, St. Nick, for leading the team to another unexpected victory. I didn’t think it would happen, especially with the horrific officiating. I hope Santa brings that officiating crew prescription glasses for Christmas.
Linda Valente-Rose
Egg Harbor Township
Last week I called you Mr. Foles. This week you are Saint Nick. Great game. Defense did their job. The offense did theirs. If Mr. Elliott did his job earlier in the game you wouldn’t have had to work so hard in the fourth quarter. Sproles is truly unbelievable. Lets hope that everything falls into place, and we make the playoffs. The Eagles got an early Christmas gift.
Angela Janetta
Vineland
Looked like an easy win, but the Eagles let the Texans back in the game. They pulled out a huge win to save the season’s playoff chances. A win next week may not be enough. They need the Vikings to lose.
The legend of Nick Foles goes on!
Ed Shavelson
Northfield
How many fourth-quarter leads did we blow this year? NOT THIS ONE! We are alive. Hoping the Bears have an incentive to help us. Merry Christmas. St. Nick really delivered. Whup the ‘Skins.
Jerry Lombard
Ocean City
This team just can’t do it without giving you a stroke. How about Nick Foles and the resilience of this team! Just an unbelievable performance. They had them beat, then didn’t, then did. And how much guts does Pederson have on some of those calls on fourth down. Unbelievable.
Bruce Holcombe
Beesley’s Point
I am completely disgusted with the officiating of this Eagles-Texans game. The botched facemask call on Nick Foles was a blatant example of officiating incompetence. Not only did it alter a score in the game but several of the calls after were also questionable.
I may have to leave Wentzylvania and get on the Foles train. One key difference between the two quarterbacks is that Foles has the long ball. Another game ticket for the Heart Attack Express, but, we won.
Sylvia W. Stewart
Egg Harbor Township
Another close game. If they get the wild card the defending champs will be a dangerous team to play. Eagles are playing better than they have all season. Once again, some of the oppositions best players wore striped jerseys as they got away with holding, facemask, intentional grounding etc. Big question now is can they somehow keep Foles after this season.
Tony Perry
Egg Harbor Township
There is still life! Nick Foles came through once again with a 400-plus yard game and four TDs against a very good Texans defense. The Eagles defense started and ended sloppy but played good enough in between with huge stops and takeaways at the right times. The Eagles are playing with house money at this time and just seem to play more loose under Foles. They did not get any help from any other teams in their mission to make the playoffs. The bottom line is that the Eagles must beat the Redskins on the road and Chicago is going to have to win at Minnesota for a wild-card slot. It should be a crazy Sunday next week for Eagles fans!
Gary Bringhurst
Mays Landing
Even the Grinches in the stripes could not steal St. Nick’s Christmas magic! The team held it together and with a 37-year-old running back stealing a victory, and wore down J.J. Watt and the Texans. Then Doug does his usual dazed-and-confused gameplan and the mistakes to boot almost lost this game!
Next, Jason Peters has to play or go. Jake Elliot get ready to pack your bags, and Golden who?
Jack Verseput
Linwood
Since Iggle fans are afraid to say this, I will. Foles gets the ball downfield to his wide receivers for huge gains. Wentz flips 7-yarders to Ertz all season. Why are you people so petrified to actually say that fact? Wins are more important than how many balls Ertz catches. The wide receivers have been on the field all year just like Ertz has.
Frank Murphine 3rd
Millville
