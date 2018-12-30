Where was this team all season? A season that was all but lost has now been resurrected. The Eagles could not have played a better game! A special thanks to Da Bears for allowing our season to continue.
Joe Maloy
Wildwood Crest
The Bears (won) and the Eagles just dominated today. Nick Foles was amazing, but certainly great concern about his status. But you just have to believe. This team is playing really well at this moment, and I don’t think anyone wants to meet them team in the playoffs. Why not another miracle!
Great win! They’re in the playoffs! Eagles playing their best and are a dangerous team when it counts most. Now let’s go into Chi-town and end the Bears’ season. Two things to pray for — Foles’ (or Wentz’s) health, and there’s no fog in Chicago’s weather forecast.
Tony Perry
Egg Harbor Township
Happy New Year! The Eagles win, and the Vikings lose.
Eagles vs. Bears next week, and who will be the quarterback? How badly injured is Nick Foles, and is Carson Wentz up to the task?
What a football season this has been, and it’s not over yet.
Helen Lincoln
North Cape May
Eagles went to Washington and took care of business! Like everybody else, I am concerned about Saint Nick and his injury.
A big pat on the jersey to Doug and his game plan and having this team ready!
Jack Verseput
Linwood
Hallelujah, the Birds are in the hunt and looking to feast on Bear meat.
Their revived defense preyed on the Skins with Fletcher Cox and Derrick Barnett auditioning for spots on “Dancing with the Stars” — hopefully not as partners.
Only question is will it be Super Sub Foles or Franchise QB Wentz leading the charge to a repeat Super Bowl appearance.
The naysayers are in hiding tonight.
Frank “Rue” Tamru
Egg Harbor Township
Da Bears! Thanks to the Bears winning and the Eagles taking care of business, they are in the playoffs. For a team thato clearly looked finished three short weeks ago, this is a great win.
Ed Shavelson
Northfield NJ
WOW! The Eagles do it again. This is such a wild ride. I am preparing for the playoffs thinking about some new gear; a blood pressure cuff, an oxygen tank, a defibrillator, and a Life Alert pendant.
Congratulations to Nick Foles for tying the NFL game pass completion record.
And, thank you, Chicago Bears, for a key assist.
Sylvia W. Stewart
Egg Harbor Township
Thank you, Bears, for your help today! Loved the run game, and the defense looked great.
Hope Foles’ injury isn’t serious, and he leads us into the playoffs!
What an exciting football day!
Pat Duran
Linwood
We did our part both on offense and defense to get to the playoffs.
Foles gets another NFL record with 25 straight completions.
It was a great way to reward the fans with help by the Bears to get back to the playoffs. Let’s pray St. Nick will be OK to lead the boys forward.
Butch Sill
Absecon
When you start a 16-game season, you start the QB that gives you the best chance to make the playoffs. If it was the beginning of the season, I’m sure all of us would say Carson Wentz. But I’m also a firm believer that you never fool with a winning formula. And right now that theory supports Nick Foles as your starter next week. The Eagles just had their first three-game winning streak of the season. Doug Pederson, congrats to you and your team, but I feel your decision will be criticized either way.
Greg Jiampetti
Atlantic City
Well, here we go. The Eagles are at the top of their game. Everybody played the game very well. The defense and the offense played like they really wanted this game. Chicago also accommodated by winning its game.
When Foles came into the game a couple of weeks ago, I said we did have a chance for the playoffs. Hope he will be OK.
Onward and upward, Eagles.
Angela Janetta
Vineland
Well, I never thought the Eagles would be playing in the playoffs, but they are. I wrote them off after the New Orleans loss but I’m glad I was wrong. But now we play next week but the bigger question is who will be our quarterback? This will be an interesting week in Philly to see who comes out to play for practice and the game. Glad to have this problem instead of no more Eagles games to watch.
Pam Burnell
Seaville
Do you believe it? Odds said no! St. Nick said, “Watch me!”
Now, let’s make a Novena for our boy and get him well. How far does he take us? A plea to Mr. Lurie: DO NOT LET THIS GUY LEAVE US. All the team and league records, awards and accomplishments — how do you? He is our star quarterback. It would be Sonny Jurgenson on steroids. Carson Wentz will be Norman Snead II, good but never great! Go Birds, beat Da Bears!
Jerry Lombard
Ocean City
The Eagles made it to the playoffs!
The defense saved their best for Week 17. They ended strong.
If I was any team in the NFL, I would not want to face this Eagles team in the playoffs. This team is very similar to the 2007 wild-card Super Bowl-winning N.Y. Giants.
The Nick Foles injury is concerning, but I wouldn’t be surprised at all if Foles can’t go that No. 11 will be behind center. E-A-G-L-E-S!
Gary Bringhurst
Mays Landing
