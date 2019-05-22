The Philadelphia Eagles on Wednesday filled their final roster spot by signing rookie offensive lineman Casey Tucker, who went undrafted out of Arizona State.
The Eagles had an opening after Chris Long retired Saturday.
Tucker, who is 6-foot-6 and 308 pounds, started 10 games for the Sun Devils last season at tackle and guard. He transferred from Stanford, where he was one of the top offensive-line recruits. He started 22 games at Stanford as a right tackle. He participated in the Eagles' rookie minicamp as a tryout player.
The Eagles are listing Tucker as a tackle. He's one of six rookie offensive linemen on the roster, five of whom are undrafted. The Eagles practiced Tuesday without starters Jason Peters, Lane Johnson, and Brandon Brooks (Achilles).
Tucker joins the Eagles in time for their final two organized team activities this week. They have 10 total OTAs and three days of mandatory minicamp.
