PHILADELPHIA — Eagles Pro Bowl guard Brandon Brooks cringed at the memory of his first NFL preseason game.
It was the summer of 2012. Brooks, Houston's third-round draft pick from Miami University of Ohio, was playing against Carolina.
"It was awful," Brooks said. "I got my butt handed to me. It looked even worse on film."
Needless to say, he bounced back.
He appeared in five games as a rookie before becoming a starter his second year. Last season, he played a pivotal role as the Eagles' starting right guard in the team's drive to the Super Bowl.
Twenty-one rookies and first-year players will be making their NFL debuts in the Eagles' preseason opener against Pittsburgh Thursday at Lincoln Financial Field.
Coach Doug Pederson indicated that Brooks and the other starters will receive limited playing time if any against the Steelers — quarterbacks Carson Wentz and Nick Foles, wide receiver Alshon Jeffery and defensive end Brandon Graham will not play — thus clearing the way for the younger players to try and impress the coaches.
"We're still evaluating, so it's great to get everybody in this game," Pederson said. "I want to see all the young guys perform, and they'll get some great opportunities."
Brooks had some advice for the younger guys.
He stressed the importance of aggressiveness and hustle as qualities that will make Pederson, defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, offensive coordinator Mike Groh and others take notice.
"Coaches just want to see you go out and smack somebody," Brooks said. "Don't worry about being perfect."
Here are three younger players to keep an eye on against the Steelers.
1. Cornerback Sidney Jones - Jones, a second-round draft pick in 2017 from the University of Washington, missed almost all of last season after suffering a torn Achilles during a predraft workout.
He has been one of the standouts during training camp this year and is viewed as the top contender to join outside starters Ronald Darby and Jalen Mills as the slot cornerback.
"He's way ahead of where the rookies are, not only knowledge of the defense, but technique and things like that," Schwartz said. "He's a good player. He's a versatile player."
2. Tackle Jordan Mailata - Mailata, a seventh-round draft pick, will be playing in his first football game at any level on Thursday. The 21-year-old native of Australia played rugby up until about a year ago.
He has been practicing at left tackle during camp and has been consistent as expected. The 6-foot-8, 346-pounder has shown impressive power, but has struggled to master pass blocking.
"It does get frustrating at times, but I have good players around me and they keep encouraging me to stay positive and focus on the little things," Mailata said. "I'm trying to piece all the peanuts together."
3. Tight end Dallas Goedert - Goedert, the Eagles top draft pick (second round) this season from South Dakota State University, has gotten a lot of work with the starting offense the last week while Pederson has given Zach Ertz a few days off.
The 6-foot-5, 260-pounder has enjoyed an impressive training camp, especially in the red zone. He outmuscled Mills to grab a touchdown pass from Wentz in Tuesday's practice.
He's apparently a better receiver than a singer. The Eagles' rookies were recently asked to sing for the veterans. Goedert chose "Sweet Child O' Mine" by Guns N' Roses after seeing it performed in the movie "Step Brothers."
"It was terrible," Goedert told the Allentown Morning Call. "I think I was so bad that people kind of just looked the other way. But none of them really made fun of me too bad because they know that I know I can't sing."
