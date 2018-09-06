PHILADELPHIA - The start of the Eagles' regular-season opener against Atlanta Thursday is being delayed because of the threat of severe weather.
The team posted a statement on the video screen at Lincoln Financial Field asking fans to leave their seats and seek cover in the stadium concourses .
"The National Weather Service is forecasting that our current weather pattern my contain some severe conditions, including lightning and gusty winds."
The Eagles were also forced to delay a pregame ceremony that was to include an unveiling of their Super Bowl championship banner at the top of the stadium.
