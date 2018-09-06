Eagles fans head for cover
Eagles fans leave their seats due to threat of severe weather Thursday.

 DAVID WEINBERG Staff Writer

PHILADELPHIA - The start of the Eagles' regular-season opener against Atlanta Thursday is being delayed because of the threat of severe weather.

The team posted a statement on the video screen at Lincoln Financial Field asking fans to leave their seats and seek cover in the stadium concourses .

"The National Weather Service is forecasting that our current weather pattern my contain some severe conditions, including lightning and gusty winds."

The Eagles were also forced to delay a pregame ceremony that was to include an unveiling of their Super Bowl championship banner at the top of the stadium.

