PHILADELPHIA — The Eagles had the weekend off.
For some of them, that meant getting away from football for a few days. Having just opened the season with an 18-12 victory over Atlanta on Thursday, they preferred to spend time with family and friends rather than remain glued to The Red Zone channel Sunday.
"I was coming back from home (Charlottesville, Virginia) so I didn't watch much (Sunday),"defensive end Chris Long said. "Besides, it's boring."
Among the games he missed was Tampa Bay's shocking 48-40 victory over New Orleans. The Eagles play the Buccaneers next Sunday in Tampa.
The Bucs didn't miss suspended quarterback Jameis Winston — he is serving a three-game suspension for violation of the league's personal conduct policy — at all against the Saints.
Backup Ryan Fitzpatrick threw for four touchdowns and more than 400 yards to lead the Bucs to a stunning win in New Orleans against a Saints team that was viewed as a preseason NFC contender.
"I didn't see the game, but I saw the score," Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins said. "That really stood out to me."
Saints wide receivers Mike Evans and former Eagle DeSean Jackson took turns burning the Saints' secondary. Evans caught seven passes for 147 yards and a touchdown. Jackson, who left the game
with a concussion in the fourth quarter, had five receptions for 146 yards and two TDs.
Fitzpatrick, a veteran who spent time with six other teams, was nearly upstoppable. He completed 21 of 28 passes for 417 yards. Until then, Fitzpatrick had been known more for his Grizzly Adams-style beard, for having played for Harvard University and for having started at least one regular-season game for seven NFL teams.
The Eagles last played against him in 2015, when he was with the New York Jets. Fitzpatrick was 35 for 58 for 283 yards with two TDs and three interceptions in the Eagles' 24-17 victory.
Eagles defensive end Michael Bennett faced him in 2016, when Bennett was with Seattle and Fitzpatrick played for the Jets. Fitzpartick was 23 for 41 for 261 yards with a TD and three interceptions in a 27-17 Seahawks win.
"He's a very good quarterback," Bennett said. "He's the type of guy who can be explosive at any moment, especially when he has good deep receivers to throw to."
The Eagles' defense figures to present a stiffer challenge than New Orleans' offered.
They opened the season with a solid performance, having given up just one touchdown against Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, wide receiver Julio Jones and company.
"I thought we played well, though we have things we have to work on," Eagles cornerback Jalen Mills said.
Personnel moves
Eagles linebacker Nigel Bradham and safety Deiondre Hall were reinstated to the team over the weekend after missing the Falcons game while serving one-game suspensions. Bradham was suspended for violating the league's personal conduct policy in a 2016 incident. Hall, who was acquired last week in a trade with Chicago, missed a game for substance abuse.
"I'm excited to be here," Hall said. "I'm going to give them everything I have. I'm going to be flying around and making plays."
The Eagles signed wide receivers Reggie Davis, Braxton Miller and Dorren Miller to the practice squad Monday and released tight end Billy Brown. Braxton Miller, a former quarterback at Ohio State University, spent the past two seasons with Houston before getting released last week.
