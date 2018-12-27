PHILADELPHIA — Nick Foles wasn't the only Eagles player who left Lincoln Financial Field last Sunday with tears in his eyes.
Like Foles, defensive end Brandon Graham was also emotional over the prospect that his Eagles' tenure could be coming to an end.
"I want to stay, I want to finish my career as an Eagle," Graham said Wednesday. "I want to be here for as long as I can. But I also understand that this is a business."
Graham, the Eagles' first-round draft pick in 2010, has been ith the team longer than any other current player except for tackle Jason Peters, who arrived a year earlier via a trade with Buffalo.
The 31-year-old was one of 13 members of the Eagles' 2010 draft class. One by one, they faded away. Running back Charles Scott (sixth round) was traded before the first game that season. The late defensive end Daniel Te'o-Nesheim (third round) was among four who left the team after one year. Safety Kurt Coleman (seventh) lasted through 2013. Safety Nate Allen (second round) was out after 2014.
By 2015, Graham and wide receiver Riley Cooper (fifth round) were the only ones left.
"I've seen a lot of guys come and go," Graham said. "Me and Riley used to look at each other at the start of a season and say, 'Man, we're still here, still trucking.' But now I'm the only one still standing."
Graham thought he was leaving in 2014.
Upon succeeding Andy Reid as head coach in 2013, Chip Kelly hired Billy Davis to be his defensive coordinator. Davis installed a 3-4 defense, forcing Graham, Trent Cole and others to make the transition from hand-in-the-dirt defensive ends in a 4-3 to outside linebackers.
Graham had just 21 tackles and three sacks in 2013. He fell behind Travis Long, who had been on the Eagles' practice squad the year before, on the depth chart during training camp in 2014.
"I had a feeling I was going to be leaving," Graham said. "Then Travis Long tore his ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) in the last preseason game and I got another chance."
He capitalized on the opportunity, registering a career-high 13 and a half sacks in 2014 that merited a four-year, $26 million contract.
Last season, he made arguably the best defensive play in franchise history. Toward the end of Super Bowl LII, his strip/sack against New England's Tom Brady sealed the Eagles a 41-33 victory that earned them their first league championship since 1960.
Graham, 30, played that game with a high ankle sprain that eventually required surgery. That forced him to miss the offseason workouts, training camp and preseason this year.
He has just five and a half sacks this season, but is still a very good run defender and is regarded as one of the leaders on the defensive line.
But the Eagles appear to be ready to move forward, though young defensive ends Derek Barnett and Josh Sweat are both on injured reserve.
"It's hard to let people go who have helped lead you to great things, who have done things for your organization," Eagles Vice President of Football Operations Howie Roseman said in a March interview. "It almost seems counterintuitive and certainly unemotional. That's one of the things that we feel is important, is to separate that, and not go forward just based on past performance, but based on future performance."
Graham has yet to clean out his locker, both because he believes the Eagles will make the playoffs and he's still hoping to be back next season.
But regardless of where he ends up next season, he'll eventually be an Eagle again.
"I feel good about where I am in my career," Graham said. "I'm just excited because I was able to bring a ring to Philly. My heart is always going to be with this city. And I will be back, because no matter what happens, I will retire as an Eagle."
Notes: Defensive end Michael Bennett (foot), linebacker Jordan Hicks (calf), cornerback Sidney Jones (hamstring), center Jason Kelce (knee) and quarterback Carson Wentz (back) did not practice Thursday. Linebacker D.J. Alexander (hamstring), Peters (quadriceps), guard Isaac Seumalo (pectoral) and wide receiver Mike Wallace (ankle) were limited.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.