PHILADELPHIA — The Eagles had no no-shows for the start of their mandatory minicamp Tuesday at the NovaCare Complex.

Safety Malcolm Jenkins and other veterans who skipped the voluntary workouts all showed up, much to the delight of coach Doug Pederson.

"I think it's huge (to have every player in attendance)," Pederson said. "It's a credit to these players. I know it's just a short window here at the end of the offseason. This is when your team is together, and it's a crucial time.

"It's important that the players are able to wrap up this offseason together. It's short, but at the same time it's where we begin to kind of build and continue building the bonds and relationships that are going to carry us into the season."

Jenkins, wide receiver Alshon Jeffery, and tackles Lane Johnson and Jason Peters all skipped the organized team activities (OTAs).

Jenkins, 31, is seeking a new contract. The three-time Pro Bowler is scheduled to make $8.75 million in 2019 and $7.85 million in 2020 as part of a $35 million extension he signed three years ago.

According to Pro Football Talk, Jenkins' annual average salary of $8.75 million ranks ninth among NFL safeties. Washington's Landon Collins and Kansas City's Tyrann Mathieu top the list at $14 million, followed by Baltimore's Earl Thomas at $13.75 million. All three signed huge deals as unrestricted free agents this offseason.

"I feel like I've outplayed my contract, but I understand this is a business," Jenkins said. "Obviously, I'm here, and I want to be here."

Jenkins indicated he has no intentions of holding out when training camp begins in late July, which should be good news for an Eagles secondary that's already dealing with injuries.

Cornerbacks Ronald Darby (knee) and Jalen Mills (foot) have not yet been medically cleared to practice. The same goes for safety Rodney McLeod (knee).

Jenkins has easily been the most consistent player in the secondary. He has yet to miss a game since joining the Eagles in 2014, playing in 85 regular-season and playoff games over the last five seasons. He's made 418 tackles,  gotten 11 interceptions and scored four touchdowns in the regular season during that span.

"I feel like I've been playing at a high level on a consistent basis for a while now," Jenkins said. "I've proven my worth by being consistent and by being a leader. I think (the Eagles) understand the value I bring to this team. I feel valued."

Jeffery, Johnson and Peters all skipped the OTAs to spend time with family and train at home.

Jeffery spent the last few months at home in South Carolina but kept in constant touch with the Eagles' coaching and athletic training staff.

"I was hip to what's going on here because I was constantly talking with the coaches," Jeffery said. "I enjoyed some time with the family, and now it's good to be back and talking trash with (the defensive backs) during seven-on-sevens."

Johnson also devoted the bulk of his offseason to his expanding family. Johnson and wife Chelsea have a 5-year-old son (David Jace) and 3-year-old daughter (Journey Layne).

After Tuesday's practice, he donned a black T-shirt and matching baseball cap that indicated he was a lifetime member of "Team Peters" as selected by Jason Peters.

"These guys are veteran players, and they understand what it takes to get ready," Pederson said. "They've played a long time, and they're Pro Bowl-type players."

Notes: Quarterback Carson Wentz wore a protective sleeve on his left leg Tuesda, but not a brace. ... Wide receiver Nelson Agholor was at the NovaCare Complex but did not practice for an unspecified reason. ... Pederson said rookie running back Miles Sanders will be held out of the three-day minicamp with a lower body injury.

