PHILADELPHIA — After Sunday's game against Washington, the Eagles will either celebrate or sulk in the visitor's locker room at FedEx Field.
A victory over the Redskins and a Chicago win over Minnesota would send the Eagles to the playoffs for the second straight season. A loss or a Vikings victory would deny them the opportunity to win back-to-back Super Bowls.
The Eagles, who have won two straight and are 4-1 in their past five games, are hitting their stride at the right moment. If they do make the playoffs, they are confident it won't be a one-and-done run.
"If we can get in," defensive end Chris Long said, "we will be a tough team to deal with."
If they get in, it will be in large part because of quarterback Nick Foles.
Since Carson Wentz was sidelined with a broken bone in his back, Foles has delivered huge wins over the Los Angeles Rams and Houston that put the Eagles in contention.
In those games, he completed 59 of 80 passes (73.7 percent) for 741 yards with four touchdown passes and two interceptions. He set a franchise record with a 471-yard performance against the Texans.
He'll likely play for another team next season — Foles is due $20 million in 2019 under his current contract — but is not focused on the future.
"Like I always say, it's about staying in the moment," he said. "If we're focused on the future, we really can't address what's going on right now. What I try to do is simplify everything in my head and really hone in on that moment. I want to be the best me in that moment."
He's had some incredible moments with the Eagles.
In 2013, he replaced injured Michael Vick and set an NFL record for best touchdown/interception ratio with 27 TDs and two interceptions in helping first-year coach Chip Kelly reach the playoffs. He also tied an NFL record with seven touchdown passes in a game at Oakland.
Everyone remembers last season's Super Bowl, when he threw for 373 yards and three TDs and even caught a touchdown pass on the Philly Special in a 41-33 victory over New England.
Foles got to ride in two parades last February. There was the ride down Broad Street in Philly and a trip on Main Street in Disney World as the Super Bowl MVP.
This season has featured more highlights. In addition to his recent performances, Foles also has more receptions (one) this year than wide receiver Mike Wallace (zero).
His performances and personality have made him among the city's most revered athletes.
There is even a growing legion of fans who would rather keep Foles than Wentz, — the No. 2 pick in the 2016 draft — going forward.
"When you're down to earth and genuine, when you're open, you're honest and your transparent, people can respect that," coach Doug Pederson said. "I think Nick has some of that in him, and obviously he's playing at a high level, so people are going to gravitate to that."
Foles' connection to the city will be even stronger if he delivers another championship.
Pederson, Vice President of Football Operations Howie Roseman and owner Jeffrey Lurie would have a hard time explaining a decision to keep Wentz and dump Foles if he somehow is able to win the Super Bowl again.
But before the Eagles can do that, they have to beat the Redskins on Sunday.
"In the NFL, you want to be peaking at the right time, and we truly believe we're peaking right now," tight end Zach Ertz said. "We feel like if we can get in, we can be a dangerous team. We just have to find a way to get in."
If there is a way, Nick Foles will find it.
