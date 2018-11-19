The Eagles are hurting emotionally and physically.
They were feeling angry and embarrassed after Sunday's 48-7 loss at New Orleans and were also dealing with another rash of injuries.
Cornerbacks Rasul Douglas and Sidney Jones, linebacker Jordan Hicks, center Jason Kelce, long snapper Rick Lovato and safety Avonte Maddox were all forced to leave the game against the Saints.
As a result of the loss - the most lopsided defeat by a reigning Super Bowl champion in NFL history - the Eagles (4-6) are reeling. They are now in third place in the NFC East behind Washington (6-4) and Dallas (5-5) with six regular-season games remaining.
Fans are frustrated, but coach Doug Pederson insists his team is still capable of making a playoff run.
"I think the message to the fans, just like I told the team after the game, first of all, you can't hang your head," Pederson said during Monday's press conference. "If anybody does, and if anybody begins to sort of doubt, you don't need them. Because we believe, and I believe in those players, I believe in those coaches."
The belief has been tested recently.
They Eagles returned from their open week with a 27-20 loss at home to the Cowboys. They vowed to fight harder against New Orleans but were blown out.
"We got slapped in the face," Eagles tackle Lane Johnson told NBCPhiladelphia.com Sunday.
Saints quarterback Drew Brees and the rest of the offense scored almost at will. Brees completed 22 of 30 passes for 363 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions or sacks.
Most of his passes went to wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith, who had 10 receptions for 157 yards and a touchdown. Running back Mark Ingram rushed for 103 yards and two TDs.
Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz struggled. He completed 19 of 33 passes for 136 yards with no TDs and tied his career-high with three interceptions. He had thrown at least one TD pass in 22 straight games.
Rookie running back Josh Adams supplied the only points with a 28-yard TD run. Tight end Zach Ertz had just two receptions. Wide receiver Nelson Agholor had none.
Afterward, Saints coach Sean Payton told SI.com that "we wanted to put the game" on Wentz and Eagles cornerback Sidney Jones.
"We just didn't show up today," Wentz told the team's web site Sunday. "That's a good football team. Give them credit. But we know we're better than what we put out there today."
They will have a chance to prove it next Sunday.
The Eagles return to action against the New York Giants (3-7) at Lincoln Financial Field.
The Eagles whipped the Giants 34-13 earlier this season, but the Giants are showing some life after a 38-35 win over Tampa Bay.
The Eagles have lost two straight and are reeling.
"It's a group that is hurting," Pederson said. "It's a group that will pick themselves up this week. They're not going to feel sorry for themselves and we'll get ready for the Giants."
