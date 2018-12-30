LANDOVER, Maryland - The Eagles are halfway toward earning a playoff berth.
They lead Washington 10-0 at halftime while Chicago owns a 13-0 advantage on Minnesota. An Eagles victory and a Vikings loss will put the Eagles in the playoffs as the No. 6 seed in the NFC.
Place-kicker Jake Elliott opened the scoring for the Eagles with a 33-yard field goal that put them ahead 3-0 with 22 seconds left in the first quarter. Quarterback Nick Foles rebounded from an early interception to hit wide receiver Alshon Jeffery with a 2-yard touchdown pass with 30 seconds left in the first half.
Foles was 19-for-22 for 143 yards with a TD and an interception in the first half. Jeffery had a pair of terrific receptions while catching four passes for 40 yards. Running back Wendell Smallwood rushed for 34 yards on four carries and also had four receptions for 24 yards.
Redskins quarterback Josh Johnson got off to a rough start. His first pass was intercepted by Eagles cornerback Rasul Douglas. Johnson was 3-for-10 for 24 yards in the first half.
