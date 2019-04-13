Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Jalen Mills was arrested following a fight with Washington Wizards forward Devin Robinson in Washington early Saturday morning, according to multiple media reports.
According to The Associated Press, Mills and Robinson were cited for "disorderly affray," which essentially means fighting in a public place. According to NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com, the incident occurred outside Opera Ultra Lounge nightclub.
According to the Washington Post, the two got into an argument outside the nightclub just before 3 a.m., and it escalated into a physical confrontation. Robinson, 6-foot-8 and 240 pounds, was taken to a local hospital for treatment, then was taken to the police station. Mills, 6-foot and 191 pounds, was also detained.
The Eagles said in a statement they were "aware of the situation and are continuing to gather more information."
Mills, the Eagles' seventh draft pick in 2016, played in just eight games last season because of a foot injury. He made 42 tackles and did not have an interception.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.