Jason Kelce agreed to a contract extension with the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday that added one more year to his current deal and keeps the all-Pro center under contract through 2021, ending speculation he might retire.
Kelce, 31, had two years remaining on his previous contract, and his new deal averages $11 million per season, according to a league source. That would make Kelce the NFL’s top-paid center in average annual salary.
After the Eagles lost in the playoffs, Kelce said he was taking a “season-by-season” approach at this point of his career. He was an important player to retain considering his value to the offense and in the locker room.
Kelce has developed into one of the NFL’s elite centers, having rebounded from an inconsistent 2016 season to make first-team All-Pro the past two seasons. He’s twice reached the Pro Bowl in his eight-year career. Kelce was voted a team captain last season.
In addition to his play, Kelce might be best known in Philadelphia for his rousing speech at the Super Bowl parade that has since become a rallying cry among fans.
The Kelce contract extension came one day after the Eagles reached a deal with Brandon Graham, allowing the team to retain two career Eagles. Similar to Graham, this contract might allow Kelce to finish his career in Philadelphia.
