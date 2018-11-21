PHILADELPHIA — Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins didn’t like what he saw at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday.
Not on the scoreboard and not on the field.
As disappointed as he was about the 48-7 loss to New Orleans, he was more upset about what he perceived as a lack of effort from some of his teammates.
“The demeanor of the team really bothered me,” Jenkins said Tuesday at the NovaCare Complex. “It was one of those things where, as a team, I don’t think we had a lot of fight. When a team jumps on you like that, you find out a lot about yourself. You’re going to get blown out, regardless, so you can either get blown out swinging or you can get blown out laying down. And I think you had a little bit of both.”
They got blown out in embarrassing fashion by the Saints.
The 48 points were the most the Eagles allowed in a game since a 53-20 defeat at Green Bay in 2014. The 41-point margin of defeat — the largest ever by a reigning Super Bowl champion — was the widest since a 42-0 loss to Seattle in 2005.
“I’m with Malcolm that our spirit was as high as it needed to be,” Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham said Tuesday. “But I don’t think anyone quit out there. I don’t think anyone was laying down. People were just mad because we were losing.”
“It was tough watching the Saints having fun, dancing and celebrating. We know what that feels like because we were on that side last year.”
Both the Eagles offense and defense were lousy.
Rookie running back Josh Adams scored the Eagles’ only points with a 28-yard touchdown in the second quarter. The seven points marked the Eagles’ lowest output in a meaningful game — they lost 6-0 to Dallas in last season’s regular-season finale — since a 15-7 loss to the New York Giants in 2013.
Quarterback Carson Wentz had his worst game of his brief career, passing for 156 yards and throwing three interceptions. No one else stepped up.
“I wish it was just one thing (that went wrong),” Eagles offensive coordinator Mike Groh said Tuesday. “As a coach, there were a lot of things that bother you about the way that we performed on Sunday. And we know we need to do a lot better than that.”
So does the defense.
Saints quarterback Drew Brees had his way with an injury-riddled Eagles defense. Cornerbacks Rasul Douglas, Sidney Jones and Avonte Maddox all were forced to leave the game with injuries, along with middle linebacker Jordan Hicks. Cornerback Ronald Darby and safety Rodney McLeod are already out for the rest of the season. Cornerback Jalen Mills also did not play.
Brees threw for 363 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions. Running back Mark Ingram rushed for 103 yards and a TD on 16 carries.
“Injuries are a funny thing,” Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz said Tuesday. “You can never plan for them and have to react to them. Every week you take what you have and try to find a way to meet the challenge and we didn’t do that against the Saints in any fashion.”
They will get another opportunity on Sunday against the New York Giants in what is a must-win game for the Eagles.
Despite the defeat, the Eagles (4-6) are still in contention to win the NFC East. They are in third place behind Washington (6-4) and Dallas (5-5), who play each other on Thanksgiving.
But they need to give a better effort if they expect to win the division.
“You can either focus on those things that make you afraid or you can stand up and face them,” Jenkins said. “There’s not a switch that we can turn on later and all of a sudden be the team everybody expects. We’ve got to find that out right now. We are who we are. We can either own that and change it or look for ways to hide.
“We talk about trying to win the division, but that’s not going to be an easy road. If we don’t find guys who are really going to fight, then it’s all for naught.”
