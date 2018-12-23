PHILADELPHIA — "Saint Nick" delivered an early Christmas present for the Eagles Sunday.
Quarterback Nick Foles threw for a franchise-record 471 yards and four touchdowns to lead them to a 32-30 victory over Houston.
Place-kicker Jake Elliott provided the winning points, booting a 35-yard field goal with no time remaining.
They still need help to make the playoffs, however.
The Eagles (8-7) trail Minnesota (8-6-1) in the race for the second wildcard spot in the NFC. The Eagles need to win at Washington and the Vikings have to lose to Chicago for the Eagles to get into the playoffs as the No. 6 seed.
Their season nearly ended on Sunday.
Houston (10-5) rallied from a 29-16 deficit to take a 30-29 lead on quarterback DeShaun Watson's 35-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Vyncient Smith with two minutes, four seconds left in regulation.
Foles was knocked out of the game for one play on a hit by Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney but returned to lead the Eagles into field goal range.
Foles went 35-for-39 for 471 yards with four touchdowns and an interception. He broke the team's single-game yardage record of 463 set by Donovan McNabb against Green Bay on Dec. 5, 2004.
Tight end Zach caught 12 passes for 110 yards and two TDs. He now has 113 receptions on the season, which breaks the NFL record for tight ends set by former Dallas standout Jason Witten in 2012.
Wide receiver Nelson Agholor had five catches for 116 yards, including an 83-yard TD.
