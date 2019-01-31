Three days before Super Bowl LIII, Eagles Vice President of Football Operations Howie Roseman was already working to help the team reach Super Bowl LIV.
The Eagles announced late Thursday night that safety Rodney McLeod has agreed to rework his contract in order to stay with the team for the 2019 season.
No terms were released.
McLeod, who missed most of the season with a knee injury, was scheduled to receive over $9.9 million in 2019 as part of the five-year, $35 million deal he signed with the Eagles in 2016.
The 5-foot-10, 195-pounder played in just three games this season before tearing the medial collateral ligament in his right knee against Indianapolis. The 28-year-old had 16 tackles and five pass defenses prior to getting hurt.
McLeod is viewed as a key part of the Eagles' secondary along with safety Malcolm Jenkins.
