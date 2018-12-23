PHILADELPHIA — The Eagles still have a chance to make the playoffs.
Sunday’s 32-30 victory over Houston kept them in contention to earn one of the NFC’s wild-card spots.
“We still have a shot,” Eagles defensive Chris Long said. “And if we can get in, we’re going to be a tough team to deal with.”
The Eagles’ hopes of repeating as NFC East champions ended Sunday when Dallas (9-6) clinched the division with a 27-20 win over Tampa Bay. The Eagles (8-6) now have to try to earn one of the NFC’s two wild-card berths.
They can earn the fifth seed by beating Washington next Sunday and if Seattle (8-6) were to lose their final two games against Kansas City and Arizona. The Seahawks played the Chiefs on Sunday night.
Their best chance is to get the sixth seed. That would require the Eagles to beat the Redskins, and for Minnesota (8-6-1) to lose next week to Chicago.
If they do make the playoffs, they would play at Chicago, at Los Angeles or at Dallas in the first round.
But first they must beat the Redskins (7-8) at FedEx Field.
“If you get a chance to go to the postseason, you need to be playing your best football now,” Eagles coach Doug Pederson said. “I think that’s what we’re doing at this time.”
No-Passing Lane
Eagles tackle Lane Johnson was visibly upset over not getting selected for the Pro Bowl this season.
He showed why he deserved to be chosen on Sunday by dominating Houston defensive end J.J. Watt.
Watt, who entered the game with 14 and a half sacks, did not have a sack Sunday and finished with three tackles.
“I was ticked off,” Johnson said. “Actually, I still am. But I don’t want a pity party. I just wanted to show what I can do against great players, and I thought I did that today.”
Johnson wasn’t given much, if any, help against Watt and didn’t need it.
He showed the ability that has given him recognition as one of the top right tackles in the league.
“Lane is awesome,” Pederson said. “He’s a tremendous right tackle. (Watt) was probably the best defensive end he’s seen all season, and he did a really nice job against him.”
Inside the numbers
Quarterback Nick Foles threw for a franchise-record 471 yards. He broke the single-game mark of 464 set by Donovan McNabb vs. Green Bay on Dec. 5, 2004 ... Foles also set the franchise record with his fourth 400-yard game of his career, breaking the record of three held by McNabb and Sonny Jurgensen. ... Foles’ 83-yard TD pass to Nelson Agholor was the longest by the Eagles since Michael Vick and DeSean Jackson had a 91-yarder on Dec. 10, 2010 in Dallas. ... Darren Sproles 37-yard TD was the longest on fourth down by an Eagle since Brian Dawkins had a 57-yard score off a fake punt on Sept. 29, 2002 against the Houston Oilers.
Up ahead
The Eagles close out the regular season next Sunday at Washington. The Eagles beat the Redskins 28-13 on Dec. 3. Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz threw two touchdown passes and Sproles scored on a 14-yard run. Redskins running back Adrian Peterson had a 90-yard TD run, which was the longest run from scrimmage against the Eagles in their history.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.