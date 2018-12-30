LANDOVER, Maryland — Eagles quarterback Nick Foles continued his streak of terrific performances on Sunday.
Before he suffered a rib injury in the team’s 24-0 victory over Washington, Foles tied the NFL record by completing 25 consecutive passes.
That broke the franchise record of 18 set by Donovan McNabb on Sept. 23, 2007 against Detroit and tied the NFL mark held by Los Angles Chargers’ Philip Rivers (2018) and Miami’s Ryan Tannehill (2015). Tannehill accomplished the feat over the course of two games, however.
Foles threw an interception on the Eagles’ first possession, then went on a roll. His bid to break the NFL record ended when wide receiver Nelson Agholor failed to hold onto a short pass at the goal line. Foles threw a TD pass to Agholor on the next play.
“That (incompletion) was my fault,” Foles said with a smile. “It was a horrible throw by me. I guess (the NFL record) just wasn’t meant to be.”
Last week, Foles threw for a franchise-record 471 yards in a 32-30 victory over Houston. That broke the mark of 464 set by McNabb against Green Bay on Dec. 5, 2004.
He now holds at least a share of five NFL records, including most touchdown passes in a game (seven), highest passer rating in the playoffs with a minimum of 125 attempts (113.2) and highest completion percentage in the playoffs (72.6).
Costly injury
According to NFL.com, Foles needed to play 33 percent of the Eagles’ offensive snaps this season to earn a $1 million bonus for making the playoffs. He played 61 of 71 on Sunday before leaving the game with a rib injury. As a result, he finished the regular season with 357 of 1,092 snaps. He needed to play 361 to get the bonus.
Soldier Field memories
The Eagles (9-7) will play at Chicago (12-4) in the wildcard round of the playoffs 4:40 p.m. Sunday.
It will be their first postseason meeting since Jan. 19, 2002. The Eagles won that game 33-19 and wound up reaching the NFC championship game before losing 29-24 at St. Louis the following week.
Eagles’ 2019 schedule of opponents
Away: Atlanta, Buffalo, Dallas, Green Bay, Miami, Minnesota, New York Giants, Washington.
Home: Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, New England, New York Giants, New York Jets, Seattle, Washington.
Tough decisions ahead
Veteran defensive end Brandon Graham is among 16 Eagles who are scheduled to become unrestricted free agents after the season. Graham, the Eagles’ first-round draft pick in 2010, is the team’s longest-tenured player after tackle Jason Peters, who arrived via trade in 2009.
The list also includes: running backs Jay Ajayi and Darren Sproles; cornerback Ronald Darby; linebackers Jordan Hicks, LaRoy Reynolds and Paul Worrilow; defensive end Chris Long; defensive tackle Haloti Ngata; safeties Corey Graham and Chris Maragos; wide receivers Jordan Matthews, Golden Tate and Mike Wallace; tight end Richard Rodgers; and guard Chance Warmack.Inside the numbers
Agholor had two touchdown receptions in a game for the first time in his career. ... The Eagles’ first touchdown drive had 19 plays and lasted 11 minutes, 49 seconds. It was their longest drive in number of plays and time consumed since at least 1999, per Pro Football Reference.
