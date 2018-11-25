PHILADELPHIA — The Eagles’ makeshift secondary was struggling Sunday.
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley broke four tackles during a 51-yard touchdown in the second quarter that gave the Giants a 19-3 lead at Lincoln Financial Field.
Safety Malcolm Jenkins went to defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz and asked him to revise the game plan a bit.
“Yeah, just from a secondary standpoint,” Jenkins said. “You know, give us something simple to play, our base, bread-and-butter stuff that everyone knows.”
It worked.
The Eagles’ entire defense played much better from that point, holding Barkley and the Giants offense in check to help the Eagles earn a 25-22 victory.
“It just gave us a little bit of a boost because guys could settle down, could communicate, get lined up and at least be in position to make plays.”
The Eagles were missing quite a few key players in the secondary. Cornerbacks Sidney Jones, Jalen Mills and Avonte Maddox were inactive with injuries. Starting cornerback Ronald Darby and safety Rodney McLeod are already out for the rest of the season.
Jenkins was surrounded by De’Vante Bausby, Cre’Von LeBlanc, Chandon Sullivan, Tre Sullivan and safety Corey Graham. Not one of the five was on the team at the beginning of the season.
“When your number is called, you have to stand up,” Bausby said. “You have to go out there and do what you have to do.”
Jernigan’s debut
Eagles defensive tackle Tim Jernigan started Sunday after missing the first 10 games with a neck injury.
Jernigan started the year on the non-football injury (NFI) list. He underwent surgery in April to repair a herniated disc.
“It felt so good just to run out of that tunnel again,” Jernigan. “Seeing all our fans, being back out there with my brothers, it was special.”
Inside the numbers
The Eagles overcame a deficit of 16 or more points to win for the first time since they came back from a 17-point hole against Jacksonville on Sept. 7, 2014. … Eagles were shut out in the first quarter for the fifth straight game. They have scored 21 points in the first quarter this season … Jenkins’ interception was the Eagles’ first since the last time they played the Giants on Oct. 11. … Michael Bennett had a sack and now leads the team with six and a half.
Up ahead
The Eagles (5-6) play the second of three straight games against divisional opponents when they host Washington next Monday night. The Redskins (6-5) suffered a 31-23 loss to Dallas (6-5) on Thursday. Colt McCoy is now their starting quarterback after Alex Smith was lost for the rest of the season with a broken leg.
