PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles gave their fans two reasons to celebrate Thursday night.
The crowd at Lincoln Field roared when the team unveiled their Super Bowl championship banner before the season-opening game. They were cheering again after the Eagles opened their season with an 18-12 victory over Atlanta.
"It was a crazy atmosphere out there," Eagles quarterback Nick Foles said. "It was like a playoff game."
And it ended just like one.
Like in the Eagles-Falcons playoff game last season, it again came down to the final play. And once again, the Eagles defense made a key stop.
The Falcons faced a fourth-and-goal from the 5-yard line with one second left in regulation. Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby broke up a pass from quarterback Matt Ryan toward wide receiver Julio Jones to clinch the victory.
"If they were going to come my way, I was going to find a way to make that stop," Darby said. "You can't play scared in those situations. You just have to go after it."
That capped an impressive performance by the Eagles' defense, which held the dangerous Falcons to just one touchdown while executing three goal-line stands.
Darby, safety Rodney McLeod, linebackers Jordan Hicks and Kamu Grugier-Hill, and defensive end Chris Long were the main standouts.
They helped coach Doug Pederson improve to 3-0 in season openers.
"I learned a lot about our team tonight," Pederson said. "It's about resiliency, toughness, hanging with each other through all the ups and downs. And these guys hung together."
The Eagles prevailed in a sloppy game that featured a slew of penalties. Referee John Hussey and his flag-happy crew called a combined 26 infractions for 236 yards. The game, which ended at 12:25 a.m. Friday, also started 45 minutes late due to the threat of lightning.
Running back Jay Ajayi provided the decisive points. The Eagles trailed 12-10 when Ajayi scored on an 11-yard run - his second TD of the game - then added a two-point conversion with two minutes, 19 seconds left in regulation.
Pederson also unveiled a new trick play - call it "Philly Special 2.0" - to help inject some excitement into the team and the fans.
The thrill of seeing the championship banner unfurled before the game had long since worn off. The Eagles trailed 6-3 at halftime and the fans were bored.
Running back Corey Clement took a handoff from Foles, then flipped the ball to wide receiver Nelson Agholor, who lofted a pass to Foles in the flat for a 15-yard gain.
It was similar to the play New England ran against the Eagles in Super Bowl LII, but Patriots quarterback Tom Brady dropped the ball.
"That's where we got it from," Pederson said. "We were looking for someone to make a play tonight and I just felt like that was the right time to call it."
The Eagles' defense came up big in the first quarter, stiffening on a pair of goal-line stands to hold the Falcons to a 3-0 lead.
Atlanta's offense moved downfield with ease on its first possession, with running back Devonta Freeman breaking loose for a 20-yard gain and Ryan hitting wide receiver Julio Jones for 33 yards.
The Falcons came up empty, however, when Grugier-Hill tackled Freeman for a 1-yard loss on fourth-and-goal from the Eagles' 1-yard line.
Atlanta moved back into scoring position on the next possession behind Ryan's 26-yard screen pass to Coleman, but were forced to settle for Bryant's 21-yard field goal.
In the second half, a trick play helped the Eagles' offense come alive.
"That was a little bit of the 'Philly Special' brought back to life," Clement said. "If felt just like the Super Bowl once again."
