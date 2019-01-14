PHILADELPHIA — Just before 2 p.m. Monday, a white Cadillac Escalade with Michigan license plates slowly rolled toward the exit gate at the NovaCare Complex.
A half-dozen fans, including one guy wearing a green No. 55 Brandon Graham jersey, rushed up to the car, brandishing footballs and photos for autographs.
The SUV stopped, and the driver's side window opened.
A smiling Graham leaned out and signed a few items. The guy with the No. 55 jersey backed up to him, and Graham happily signed his jersey and then snapped a picture with his phone.
Finally, reluctantly, the ninth-year defensive end stepped on the gas and drove away, perhaps for the last time.
"I'm taking my time in the locker room now before I go home because I might not be back," Graham said earlier. "I'm leaving some stuff here because I want to be back, but we'll see. I'm hoping they don't have to mail that stuff to me."
Graham, who is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent after the season, shoved some jerseys, T-shirts and footballs into a large green trash bag.
Similar scenes were unfolding throughout the locker room one day after the Eagles' season ended with a 20-14 loss at New Orleans in a NFC divisional-round playoff game.
Rookie cornerback Avonte Maddox filled two bags with stuff that included a Louisville Slugger baseball bat that had "Avonte Maddox, Eagles vs. L.A. Rams, Dec. 16, 2018" inscribed on the barrel.
"(Defensive coordinator) Jim Schwartz gave it to me," Maddox said. "He gives them out to people who have big hits during games."
In the adjacent locker, veteran safety Malcolm Jenkins was filling a trash bag with footballs, T-shirts and a black ski mask similar to the one players wore late in the season after recording an interception or fumble recovery.
Jenkins was part of a defense that held Saints quarterback Drew Brees and company to 20 points Sunday, despite suffering even more injuries. Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox sported a walking boot on his right foot Monday. Cornerback Rasul Douglas left the game for a while, forcing Schwartz to use Josh Hawkins, who played for the first time since Oct. 28, when he was with Carolina.
"This last game demonstrated the resiliency we've shown all year," Jenkins said. "You take a team that's been piecing things together all year and continued to scrap against the number one seed. We're a special group. It's obviously disappointing to lose, but we have no regrets."
A few minutes later, quarterback Nick Foles emerged, wearing a blue baseball cap with a white shamrock on the front and "Live Lucky" written on the side. He talked about his uncertain future and then slung a camouflage backpack over his right shoulder and walked out.
Foles struggled at times against the Saints. He completed 18 of 31 passes for 201 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. He also ran for a TD. But despite the troubles, he had the Eagles in position to pull out another win, only to see their rally end when his pass deflected off wide receiver Alshon Jeffery to Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore.
"We wanted to finish it off (with a win), but just to be out there with the guys one more time was really special, regardless of winning or losing," Foles said. "This game is all about relationships and helping one another."
The Eagles can keep Foles next season by exercising a $20 million option, or he can buy it back for $2 million and become a free agent.
There also is a scenario where the two sides could negotiate a new deal to bring him back, but he wants the opportunity to be a starter, and there's no guarantee of that happening with the Eagles if they keep Carson Wentz.
"I have a great relationship with this team, so we'll continue to communicate, and we'll make decision for both sides," Foles said. "No matter what happens, it's been a joy every single day being in this locker room, wearing this jersey, being a part of this city."
