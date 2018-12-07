As Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson pointed out Friday, there is no such thing as bulletin-board material nowadays.
That's because there are no bulletin boards in NFL locker rooms.
"There's so much posted on social media that guys can see stuff instantly," Pederson said during his livestreamed news conference. "Back in the day, articles were cut out and actually pinned on a bulletin board for teams to see. I can remember in my early days in Green Bay, back before all the social media stuff was on fire. But now everything is instant."
That was the case this week, when Eagles linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill added some fuel to Sunday's key game against Dallas.
Grugier-Hill, who is in his third season with the team, got a lot of attention for telling NBC Philadelphia on Wednesday that the Cowboys "always choke."
According to ESPN.com, Grugier-Hill apologized to Pederson for the remark.
"It's a rivalry game," Grugier-Hill told ESPN.com on Friday. "I didn't think too much about it. I didn't mean to disrespect this organization or Coach Pederson. I have a lot of confidence in the guys and in myself going into this game, and I'm ready to play."
Wide receiver Shelton Gibson attempted to diffuse the situation by dressing in a Grugier-Hill jersey after Thursday's practice.
Pederson clearly was not amused by the trash talk, however, and made it clear to Grugier-Hill that it wasn't appreciated.
"First of all, the Philadelphia Eagles, myself, we have a ton of respect for the Cowboys," Pederson said. "We have a ton of respect for (Cowboys) Coach (Jason) Garrett. He and I actually were in the league together at the same time, so we played against each other when he was with Dallas and I was with Green Bay, so we go back a ways.
"It's unfortunate that the comments were made. I talk to the team a lot about how we don't need to post anything that can be used (by another team). It's unfortunate that happened. We still have to go play. They have to play. It's going to be a good football game."
Dallas (7-5) has won four straight and is in first place in the NFC East. The streak includes a 27-20 victory at Philadelphia on Nov. 11.
The Eagles (6-6) are on a two-game winning streak after losing two in a row. They are tied with slumping Washington for second place in the division.
Some Dallas players downplayed Grugier-Hill's comments, but others were clearly perturbed.
"That's cool to say in an air-conditioned locker room with a camera in their face," Cowboys defensive tackle Antuwan Woods told the Dallas Morning News. "But when you got to put your hand in the dirt Sunday, it's different."
There are plenty of intriguing matchups.
The Eagles' defense will try to contain Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, who rushed for 151 yards and scored two TDs in the first game against the Eagles.
Dallas will be tasked on trying to hold down quarterback Carson Wentz and an improving Eagles offense that has scored 53 total points in the last two games.
"(The players) know what type of game this is," Pederson said. "It just comes down to us versus them and vice versa, back and forth. We just have to do our jobs and play for 60 minutes."
Notes: Eagles linebacker Jordan Hicks (calf) and cornerback Jalen Mills (foot) will not play against the Cowboys. Defensive end Michael Bennett (foot), defensive tackle Tim Jernigan (back) and cornerback Avonte Maddox (ankle, knee) are listed as questionable.
