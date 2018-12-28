The Philadelphia Eagles need help if they are going to make the playoffs this season.
They have to beat Washington in Sunday's regular-season finale and hope Chicago defeats Minnesota.
If those two things happen, the Eagles would earn the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoffs.
To that end, Eagles coach Doug Pederson may have called Bears coach Matt Nagy to ask a favor.
"Maybe I've done that," Pederson said with a smile in Monday's live-streamed news conference. "We'll have to see. Maybe I've already done that this morning."
It helps that Pederson and Nagy are friends and former colleagues.
Pederson got his start as a coach in the NFL in 2009, when he joined then-Eagles coach Andy Reid as an offensive quality control coach. That same year, Nagy was in his second year as a coaching intern with the Eagles during training camp.
They almost had another connection.
Pederson served as the Eagles' starting quarterback for the first eight games of 1999 until rookie Donovan McNabb was ready to play. In 2009, Nagy almost got to play quarterback for the Eagles in a preseason game.
On Aug. 10, the Eagles were getting ready to play a preseason game against New England. Kevin Kolb hurt his knee, leaving McNabb and A.J. Feeley as the only available quarterbacks. Reid planned to use Nagy, a former standout at the University of Delaware and the Arena Football League, as an emergency passer.
"Life is crazy and full of opportunities," Nagy said that day. "When they do come your way, you have to grab them by the horns."
He spent the next morning practicing with the team, zipping passes to rookie free agent wide receiver Danny Amendola and others. Players compared him to former Arena League player Kurt Warner and to Shane Falco, the fictional quarterback in the movie "The Replacements."
Nagy, who was 31 at the time, was looking forward to donning shoulder pads again.
"I would have never guessed that I'd be in this situation now," Nagy said that day. "I had always hoped, but I never thought it would happen."
Alas, it didn't happen. Later that day, the NFL disallowed the move, and Nagy went back to being a coaching intern.
Both Pederson and Nagy remained on Reid's Eagles staff until he was fired at the end of the 2012 season. When Reid was hired by Kansas City, he brought both assistants with him. Pederson was the Chiefs' offensive coordinator and Nagy the quarterbacks coach.
Pederson was arguably the NFL's best coach last season after leading the Eagles to the Super Bowl. Nagy has enjoyed a tremendous season this year as Chicago's head coach.
But despite their relationship, Nagy may not grant Pederson's wish Sunday.
The Bears (11-4) have the chance to earn the NFC's No. 2 seed and accompanying first-round playoff bye if they beat the Vikings (8-6-1) and the Los Angeles Rams (12-3) lose to San Francisco (4-11).
Eagles-Redskins, Bears-Vikings and Rams-49ers all start at 4:25 p.m. If the Rams jump out to a big lead over the Niners, Nagy might be tempted to pull some starters and rest them for next week's playoffs.
"We'll have a plan and process to get an idea of what we need to do," Nagy told the Chicago Tribune on Wednesday. "But where it gets real easy is if you just play your guys to win. It would have to be something that somebody comes to me and says, 'Hey, listen, it's a complete blowout (by the Rams).' And then you still have decisions to make as well."
If Chicago winds up as the No. 3 seed, it would play either the Eagles (8-7) or Vikings in the wild-card round next weekend.
That would mean a reunion against Pederson or playing the Vikings for a third time this season.
"I don't care who (Pederson) called," Vikings coach Mike Zimmer told the Minneapolis Star Tribune on Wednesday. "I really don't. I didn't hear (that Pederson and chatted with Nagy), but I don't care who Doug calls or who anybody calls."
Note: Eagles middle linebacker Jordan Hicks may sit out against Washington. Hicks (calf) played sparingly last week against Houston after missing four games. He was limited in practiced Friday with inflammation in his calf.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.