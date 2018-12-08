Eagles cornerback Jalen Mills will miss the rest of the season.
The team placed him on injured reserve Saturday with a foot injury and promoted rookie defensive tackle Bruce Hector from the practice squad to the active roster.
Mills, 6-feet and 191 pounds, had missed the last four games after getting hurt against Jacksonville on Oct. 28. In eight games this season, the 25-year-old had registered 50 tackles and 14 pass defenses.
Before his injury, Mills had started 26 straight games, including playoffs, dating back to last season. He is in his third season with the Eagles as a seventh-round draft pick in 2016 out of Louisiana State University.
Mills is the seventh Eagle to be placed on IR since the start of the regular season, joining running back Jay Ajayi, defensive end Derek Barnett, cornerback Ronald Darby, safety Rodney McLeod, tight end Joshua Perkins and wide receiver Mike Wallace.
Wide receiver Mack Hollins has been in IR since the start of the season. Linebacker Paul Worrilow was placed on the list after getting hurt in an offseason practice.
Darby and Mills were the starting cornerbacks at the beginning of the season. Rasul Douglas and Sidney Jones are expected to start Sunday's game against Dallas with Cre'Von LeBlanc in the slot, though there is a chance rookie Avonte Maddox will be able to play.
