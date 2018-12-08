Eagles Giants Football
Buy Now

Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Mills (31) tackles New York Giants' Wayne Gallman (22) during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

 Julio Cortez

Eagles cornerback Jalen Mills will miss the rest of the season.

The team placed him on injured reserve Saturday with a foot injury and promoted rookie defensive tackle Bruce Hector from the practice squad to the active roster.

Mills, 6-feet and 191 pounds, had missed the last four games after getting hurt against Jacksonville on Oct. 28. In eight games this season, the 25-year-old had registered 50 tackles and 14 pass defenses.

Before his injury, Mills had started 26 straight games, including playoffs, dating back to last season. He is in his third season with the Eagles as a seventh-round draft pick in 2016 out of Louisiana State University.

Mills is the seventh Eagle to be placed on IR since the start of the regular season, joining running back Jay Ajayi, defensive end Derek Barnett, cornerback Ronald Darby, safety Rodney McLeod, tight end Joshua Perkins and wide receiver Mike Wallace.

Wide receiver Mack Hollins has been in IR since the start of the season. Linebacker Paul Worrilow was placed on the list after getting hurt in an offseason practice.

Darby and Mills were the starting cornerbacks at the beginning of the season. Rasul Douglas and Sidney Jones are expected to start Sunday's game against Dallas with Cre'Von LeBlanc in the slot, though there is a chance rookie Avonte Maddox will be able to play.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week!

Contact: 609-272-7201

DWeinberg@pressofac.com

Twitter @PressACWeinberg

Tags

Sportswriter/columnist

Member of The Press sports staff since 1986, starting my 25th season as The Press Eagles' beat writer. Also cover boxing, MMA, golf, high school sports and everything else.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments